Ascendis Health says rights offer oversubscribed by more than 300 pct

Ascendis Health Ltd : Ascendis Health rights offer oversubscribed by more than 300 pct . Secured additional irrevocable undertakings from existing and new strategic shareholders to total value of 2.3 bln rand at time of release of circular . Says transactions will be concluded by beginning of September . Had secured required funding to conclude its recent 7.3 bln rand acquisitions of global pharma company Remedica and European sports nutrition company Scitec .Underwriting of rights offer was however not required as 54 mln rights offer shares were snapped up by supportive shareholders.

Ascendis Health sets final terms for rights offer

Ascendis Health Ltd : Final terms of a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer, posting of circular and notice of general meeting . Subscription price is at a discount of 13.3 pct to closing price on July 11 2016 . Qualifying shareholders are offered 54.5 mln new shares of no par value at subscription price of 22.00 rand per rights offer share . Transactions will be funded by way of a new debt facility to value of 180 mln eur, a vendor consideration placement of 1.2 - 1.5 bln rand and rights offer . It is Ascendis' intention to use proceeds of rights offer to partially fund transactions and associated transaction costs .Co has secured irrevocable undertakings from some existing shareholders, new strategic investors to total value of 2.3 bln rand to participate in rights offer.

Ascendis Health says intends to raise 1.2 billion rand via rights offer

Ascendis Health Ltd : Intends to raise r1.2 billion, through a fully underwritten renounceable rights offer to part settle purchase consideration of acquisitions. .ABSA bank limited and HSBC bank plc have committed to fully underwrite rights offer.

Ascendis Health announces two acquisitions

Ascendis Health Ltd : Acquisition of Remedica Holdings Limited and Scitec International Societe A Responsabilite Limitee .Remedica deal for a consideration of between c.eur260 million and eur335million, Scitec International S.À R.L. for a consideration of c.eur170million.