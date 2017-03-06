Edition:
India

Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)

ASCL.L on London Stock Exchange

346.50GBp
3:30pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.30 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
347.80
Open
347.00
Day's High
347.00
Day's Low
345.10
Volume
41,856
Avg. Vol
969,097
52-wk High
392.00
52-wk Low
255.20

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bookrunner says price for Ascential ABB between 285-290 pence/shr
Monday, 6 Mar 2017 

Bookrunner: Pricing guidance: 285p-290p for Ascential ABB deal; books are covered throughout that range . Books expected to close at short notice in Ascential ABB deal Further company coverage: [ASCL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Bofa Merrill Lynch says Ascential stake sale raises 200 mln stg
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Bofa Merrill Lynch : Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share . Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing . Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct . Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct .GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct.  Full Article

Ascential stake sale books are expected to close at short notice tonight- bookrunner
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Bookrunner: Indications of interest in excess of 80 pct of the deal from a limited pre-sounding exercise, pricing guidance to follow- Bookrunner . Books are expected to close at short notice tonight- Bookrunner Further company coverage: [ASCL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

Bookrunner on Ascential stake sale says covered on deal
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Bookrunner : Now covered on the transaction; pricing guidance to follow (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)).  Full Article

Ascential stake sale upsized to 80 mln shares - bookrunner
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 

Bookrunner: Transaction upsized to 80 mln shares/ 200 million stg; orders below 250p risk missing; books closing at 6.45pm ukt (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)).  Full Article

Ascential says HY revenue up 13.5 pct to 202.5 mln stg
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 

Ascential Plc : Hy adjusted ebitda. of £67.3m (2015: £55.4m) with expansion of margin to 33.2% (2015: 31.1%) . Hy revenue up 13.5% on a reported basis to £202.5m (2015: £178.4m) . Maiden dividend of 1.5 pence per share .Group expectations for 2016 unchanged..  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Ascential PLC News

BRIEF-Ascential ‍agrees to sell remaining 11 UK-based heritage brands

* Agreed sale of remaining 11 UK-based Heritage Brands to Metropolis International Ltd for a consideration of 23.5 mln stg​

» More ASCL.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials