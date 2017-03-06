Ascential PLC (ASCL.L)
346.50GBp
3:30pm IST
-1.30 (-0.37%)
347.80
347.00
347.00
345.10
41,856
969,097
392.00
255.20
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bookrunner says price for Ascential ABB between 285-290 pence/shr
Bookrunner: Pricing guidance: 285p-290p for Ascential ABB deal; books are covered throughout that range . Books expected to close at short notice in Ascential ABB deal Further company coverage: [ASCL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)). Full Article
Bofa Merrill Lynch says Ascential stake sale raises 200 mln stg
Bofa Merrill Lynch : Apax sellers", and Eden Debtco 2 S.À R.L and Guardian Media Group Plc have sold an aggregate of 80,000,000 ordinary shares in capital of Ascential at a price of 250 pence per share . Raising aggregate gross sale proceeds of 200 million stg through placing . Following completion of placing, Eden 3 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 11.1 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 2.8 pct . Eden 4 S.À R.L. Will hold approximately 23.9 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 6 pct .GMG will hold approximately 59.6 million ordinary shares in capital of company, representing approximately 14.9 pct. Full Article
Ascential stake sale books are expected to close at short notice tonight- bookrunner
Bookrunner: Indications of interest in excess of 80 pct of the deal from a limited pre-sounding exercise, pricing guidance to follow- Bookrunner . Books are expected to close at short notice tonight- Bookrunner Further company coverage: [ASCL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136). Full Article
Bookrunner on Ascential stake sale says covered on deal
Bookrunner : Now covered on the transaction; pricing guidance to follow (((Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136);)). Full Article
Ascential stake sale upsized to 80 mln shares - bookrunner
Bookrunner: Transaction upsized to 80 mln shares/ 200 million stg; orders below 250p risk missing; books closing at 6.45pm ukt (Bengaluru Newsroom) ((+91 806 749 1136;)). Full Article
Ascential says HY revenue up 13.5 pct to 202.5 mln stg
Ascential Plc
BRIEF-Ascential agrees to sell remaining 11 UK-based heritage brands
* Agreed sale of remaining 11 UK-based Heritage Brands to Metropolis International Ltd for a consideration of 23.5 mln stg