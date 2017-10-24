AES Gener SA (ASG.SN)
ASG.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
221.00CLP
24 Oct 2017
221.00CLP
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.20 (+0.55%)
$1.20 (+0.55%)
Prev Close
$219.80
$219.80
Open
$219.80
$219.80
Day's High
$222.89
$222.89
Day's Low
$218.50
$218.50
Volume
5,446,501
5,446,501
Avg. Vol
3,808,234
3,808,234
52-wk High
$277.99
$277.99
52-wk Low
$203.00
$203.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Japan's Mizuho quietly withdrew from Chilean hydro project -sources
SANTIAGO, Sept 13 Japan's Mizuho Bank quietly withdrew from the Alto Maipo hydroelectric project in Chile earlier this year, writing off about $20 million it had disbursed, amid concerns over the project's financial viability, three sources told Reuters.