Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)

ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

499.35INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.55 (-0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs502.90
Open
Rs510.00
Day's High
Rs512.25
Day's Low
Rs498.00
Volume
48,260
Avg. Vol
92,262
52-wk High
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asian Granito India Ltd announces resignation of group CEO
Monday, 15 Feb 2016 

Asian Granito India Ltd:Says that Tapan Jena has resigned as croup CEO of the company, due to personal reasons, with effect from Feb. 15, 2016.Says day to day operations of the company will be managed by Kamlesh Patel, chairman and managing director and Mukesh Patel, managing director.  Full Article

Asian Granito India Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

