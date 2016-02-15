Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)
Asian Granito India Ltd announces resignation of group CEO
Asian Granito India Ltd:Says that Tapan Jena has resigned as croup CEO of the company, due to personal reasons, with effect from Feb. 15, 2016.Says day to day operations of the company will be managed by Kamlesh Patel, chairman and managing director and Mukesh Patel, managing director. Full Article
