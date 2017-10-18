ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS)
151.80EUR
23 Oct 2017
1,084,234
€152.65
€90.50
ASML Holding Q3 net income beats Reuters poll
Oct 18 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV
TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML
July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3.8 billion ($125.09 million).Says Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$750 million. Full Article
ASML Holding reports Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros
ASML Holding places eurobond offerings for 1.5 billion euros
Hermes Microvision signs share swap agreement with ASML Holding NV
Hermes Microvision <3658.TWO>: Says it signed a share swap agreement with ASML Holding NV .Says it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ASML Holding NV after share swap. Full Article
ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio
ASML Holding issues Q2 2016 guidance
ASML Holding NV:Guides Q2 2016 net sales at about 1.7 billion euros and a gross margin of around 42 pct.Sees Q2 gross margin of around 42 pct, research and development costs of about 270 million euros.Sees Q2 other income of about 23 million euros. Full Article
ASML holding partners with Nippon Control System
ASML Holding NV:Partners with Nippon Control System to streamline process flow from design to mask production. Full Article
ASML Holding gives Q1 FY 2016 outlook; proposes FY 2015 dividend
ASML Holding NV:Sees Q1 other income of about 23 mln euros.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 1.05 euros per share. Full Article
ASML Holding announces plan for additional share repurchases of 1 bln euros in 2016-2017
ASML Holding NV:Announces new share buyback program, to be executed within the 2016-2017 time frame.Intends to purchase shares up to 1.5 billion euros, which includes amount of about 500 mln euros remaining from the prior program.Buyback program will start on Jan. 21. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Chip equipment maker ASML beats expectations in Q3
AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 557 million euros ($655 million), beating market expectations, and repeated 2017 full-year guidance of 25 percent higher sales.