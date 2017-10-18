Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ASML Holding Q3 net income beats Reuters poll

Oct 18 (Reuters) - ASML HOLDING NV ::Q3 NET INCOME OF EUR 557 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 474 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 GROSS PROFIT EUR ‍​1.05 BILLION VERSUS EUR 953 MILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 NET BOOKINGS EUR 2.15‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.88 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 TOTAL NET SALES EUR ‍​2.45 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.81 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q3 SYSTEMS BACKLOG AT EUR 5.69 BILLION VERSUS 5.63 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS NET SALES AROUND EUR 2.1 BILLION, GROSS MARGIN AROUND 44 PCT‍​.FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 315 MILLION, OTHER INCOME OF ABOUT EUR 24 MILLION.FOR Q4 2017, EXPECTS SG&A COSTS OF ABOUT EUR 110 MILLION AND EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE AROUND 14 PERCENT.WITH OUR Q4 GUIDANCE, WE CONFIRM OUR VIEW THAT 2017 NET SALES WILL BE AT LEAST 25 PERCENT HIGHER THAN 2016 NET SALES‍​.CURRENT VIEW IS THAT TODAY'S POSITIVE BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT WILL CONTINUE IN 2018, SUPPORTED BY BACKLOG OF EUR 5.7 BILLION DRIVEN BY ALL PRODUCT CATEGORIES - CEO.ASML COMPLETED HMI ACQUISITION IN NOV 2016 .

TSMC and Nanjing unit order equipment from Tokyo Electron, Applied Materials, ASML

July 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says orders machinery equipment worth T$3.8 billion ($125.09 million).Says Nanjing subsidiary orders machinery equipment worth T$750 million.

ASML Holding reports Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros

ASML Holding Nv : Q2 net sales of 1.74 billion euros ($81.50 billion), gross margin 42.6 percent . Q2 net sales 1.74 billion euros versus 1.72 billion euros in Reuters Poll . Q2 gross margin 42.6 percent versus 45.6 percent year ago . Q2 net profit 354 million euros versus 338 million euros in Reuters Poll . Recorded second-quarter orders of 1.6 billion euros and posted net sales of over 1.7 billion euros . For the third-quarter of 2016, ASML expects net sales at approximately 1.7 billion euros . For the third-quarter of 2016, ASML expects research and development costs of about 275 million euros, other income of about 23 million euros . ASML guides Q3 2016 net sales at approximately 1.7 billion euros and a gross margin of around 47 percent . ASML expects full-year 2016 sales to exceed 2015 record year . Sees Q3 gross margin of around 47 percent, research and development costs of about 275 million euros, other income of about 23 million euros .Sees Q3 Sg&A costs of about 90 million euros and an effective annualized tax rate of around 12 percent.

ASML Holding places eurobond offerings for 1.5 billion euros

ASML Holding NV : Successfully places eurobond offerings for 1.5 billion euros ($1.67 billion) . 500 million euros of bonds due 2022 and 1.0 billion euros of bonds due 2026 . Senior notes due in 2022 have an issue price of 99.672 percent and a coupon of 0.625 percent . Senior notes due in 2026 have an issue price of 99.288 percent and a coupon of 1.375 percent .Transaction is expected to settle on 7 July 2016.

Hermes Microvision signs share swap agreement with ASML Holding NV

Hermes Microvision <3658.TWO>: Says it signed a share swap agreement with ASML Holding NV .Says it will become a wholly owned subsidiary of ASML Holding NV after share swap.

ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio

ASML Holding NV : ASML to acquire HMI to enhance Holistic Lithography product portfolio . Will acquire all outstanding shares of HMI in a cash transaction valued at about TWD 100 billion (approximately eur 2.75 billion) . Deal will entitle each HMI shareholder to receive TWD 1,410 per share in cash . Transaction which was unanimously approved by boards of directors gives HMI shareholders TWD 1,410 per share in cash . Expects to finance acquisition of HMI with about EUR 1.5 billion of debt, approximately EUR 500 million of ASML equity to be purchased by HEC . Excluding non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments, the transaction is expected to be accretive to ASML'S EPS immediately Further company coverage: [ASML.AS] (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780).

ASML Holding issues Q2 2016 guidance

ASML Holding NV:Guides Q2 2016 net sales at about 1.7 billion euros and a gross margin of around 42 pct.Sees Q2 gross margin of around 42 pct, research and development costs of about 270 million euros.Sees Q2 other income of about 23 million euros.

ASML holding partners with Nippon Control System

ASML Holding NV:Partners with Nippon Control System to streamline process flow from design to mask production.

ASML Holding gives Q1 FY 2016 outlook; proposes FY 2015 dividend

ASML Holding NV:Sees Q1 other income of about 23 mln euros.Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 1.05 euros per share.

ASML Holding announces plan for additional share repurchases of 1 bln euros in 2016-2017

ASML Holding NV:Announces new share buyback program, to be executed within the 2016-2017 time frame‍​.Intends to purchase shares up to 1.5 billion euros, which includes amount of about 500 mln euros remaining from the prior program.Buyback program will start on Jan. 21.