Ashok Leyland August total sales down about 6 pct

Ashok Leyland Ltd : Says August total sales of 10897 vehicles versus 11,544 vehicles last year . India's Ashok Leyland Ltd says August M&HCV sales of 8201 vehicles versus 8,903 vehicles last year . India's Ashok Leyland Ltd says August LCV sales of 2696 vehicles versus 2,641 vehicles last year .

Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises says Ashok Leyland receives orders from Senegal

Ashok Leyland Ltd : Ashok Leyland has received orders worth $82 million .

Ashok Leyland July total sales falls 5 percent

Ashok Leyland Ltd : July total sales of 10,492 vehicles, down 5 percent; M&HCV sales 8,182 vehicles; LCV sales 2,310 units .

Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit more than doubles

Ashok Leyland Ltd : June-quarter net profit 2.91 billion rupees . Says June -quarter net sales 41.76 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 1.92 billion rupees . India's Ashok Leyland - net profit in June-quarter last year was 1.44 billion rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 37.75 billion rupees . Key exports markets were down in Q1 but are expected to bounce back in Q2 and beyond .

Ashok Leyland gets orders for 3600 buses from various STUs in current fiscal

Ashok Leyland Ltd : Ashok Leyland bags orders for 3600 buses from various STUs in the current fiscal .

Ashok Leyland June total sales up 7 pct

Ashok Leyland Ltd : Says June total sales of 11108 vehicles, up 7 percent . India's Ashok Leyland Ltd says June lcv sales of 2423 vehicles versus 2,413 vehicles last year . India's Ashok Leyland Ltd says June m&hcv sales of 8685 vehicles, up 8 percent .

Ashok Leyland May total sales up 6.3 pct

Ashok Leyland Ltd : Says may total sales of 9,875 vehicles versus 9,290 vehicles last year . Says may m&hcv sales of 7,469 vehicles versus 6,888 vehicles last year . India's Ashok Leyland Ltd says may lcv sales of 2406 vehicles versus 2,402 vehicles last year .

Ashok Leyland recommends dividend of 0.95 rupee per share

Ashok Leyland Ltd : Recommended dividend of 0.95 rupee per share . Approved raising of funds via issue of ncds for upto inr 7 billion .

Ashok Leyland March-qtr profit down about 67 pct

Ashok Leyland Ltd : March-quarter net profit 770.2 million rupees versus net profit of 2.30 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 58.93 billion rupees versus 44.36 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter exceptional loss 3.79 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for March-quarter net profit was 4.65 billion rupees . India's Ashok Leyland Ltd - "in the current year we have decided to impair some of our investments" . Would be completing rationalization process by end of the FY 17 . India's Ashok Leyland - the debt equity ratio as at the end of the year was 0.24:1 as against 0.75:1 last year. .

Ashok Leyland Ltd announces sale of shares of Induslnd Bank Ltd

Ashok Leyland Ltd:Says that it has sold 3,263,923 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each held in Induslnd Bank Ltd in open market at a price of 915.96 Indian rupees per share.