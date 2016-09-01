Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)
128.20INR
3:58pm IST
Rs-0.95 (-0.74%)
Rs129.15
Rs128.10
Rs129.70
Rs127.35
8,245,170
10,500,172
Rs131.00
Rs73.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Ashok Leyland August total sales down about 6 pct
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises says Ashok Leyland receives orders from Senegal
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland July total sales falls 5 percent
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland June-qtr profit more than doubles
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland gets orders for 3600 buses from various STUs in current fiscal
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland June total sales up 7 pct
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland May total sales up 6.3 pct
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland recommends dividend of 0.95 rupee per share
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland March-qtr profit down about 67 pct
Ashok Leyland Ltd
Ashok Leyland Ltd announces sale of shares of Induslnd Bank Ltd
Ashok Leyland Ltd:Says that it has sold 3,263,923 equity shares of 10 Indian rupees each held in Induslnd Bank Ltd in open market at a price of 915.96 Indian rupees per share. Full Article
BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland Sept total sales up about 28 pct y-o-y
* Says Sept total sales of 15,370 vehicles versus 12,052 vehicles last year