Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS)

ASPN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,174.15INR
3:41pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.35 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs1,178.50
Open
Rs1,184.45
Day's High
Rs1,191.85
Day's Low
Rs1,159.00
Volume
698,954
Avg. Vol
781,867
52-wk High
Rs1,262.00
52-wk Low
Rs851.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter SP agreement with Causeway Paints Lanka
Thursday, 16 Feb 2017 

Asian Paints Ltd : Says Berger International Singapore, has entered into a share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Causeway Paints Lanka .Share purchase agreement with for acquisition of 100% stake in CPLPL in an all cash deal.  Full Article

Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit up about 19 pct
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Asian Paints Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 5.53 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 40.82 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 5.14 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 4.66 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 37.03 billion rupees .  Full Article

Asian Paints March-qtr consol profit rises
Wednesday, 11 May 2016 

Asian Paints Ltd : March-quarter consol PAT 4.09 billion rupees . Says March-quarter consol net sales 39.19 billion rupees versus 34.90 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 4.30 billion rupees . recommended final dividend of INR 5.30 per share . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .  Full Article

Asian Paints Ltd News

Asian Paints first-quarter consolidated profit falls 20 percent

Asian Paints Ltd , India's biggest paint maker by market capitalisation, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.

