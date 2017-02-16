Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asian Paints says Singapore unit enter SP agreement with Causeway Paints Lanka

Asian Paints Ltd : Says Berger International Singapore, has entered into a share purchase agreement with existing shareholders of Causeway Paints Lanka .Share purchase agreement with for acquisition of 100% stake in CPLPL in an all cash deal.

Asian Paints June-qtr consol profit up about 19 pct

Asian Paints Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net profit 5.53 billion rupees . Says June-quarter consol total income from operations 40.82 billion rupees . June-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 5.14 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 4.66 billion rupees as per ind-as; consol total income from operations was 37.03 billion rupees .

Asian Paints March-qtr consol profit rises

Asian Paints Ltd : March-quarter consol PAT 4.09 billion rupees . Says March-quarter consol net sales 39.19 billion rupees versus 34.90 billion rupees year ago . March-quarter consol net profit consensus forecast was 4.30 billion rupees . recommended final dividend of INR 5.30 per share . The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a press release at the NSE .