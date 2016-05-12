Edition:
India

Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO)

ASR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.22
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,020,734
52-wk High
$3.18
52-wk Low
$1.75

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alacer Gold reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.01
Thursday, 12 May 2016 

Alacer Gold Corp : Qtrly gold production of 31,926 ounces and attributable gold production 1 of 25,541 ounces . Gold production is expected to increase in second half of year . Alacer gold announces first quarter 2016 operating & financial results . Q1 earnings per share $0.01 .Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Alacer Gold Corp News

BRIEF-Alacer Gold reports Q2 EPS $0.08

* Alacer Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results

» More ASR.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials