Alacer Gold Corp (ASR.TO)
ASR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.22
$2.22
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,020,734
1,020,734
52-wk High
$3.18
$3.18
52-wk Low
$1.75
$1.75
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Alacer Gold reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.01
Alacer Gold Corp
BRIEF-Alacer Gold reports Q2 EPS $0.08
* Alacer Gold announces second quarter 2017 operating and financial results