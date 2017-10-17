Assystem SA (ASY.PA)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Assystem announces terms of its proposed share buyback offer
Assystem announces the repurchase of 50.88 pct of its ODIRNANE
Assystem H1 revenue up at 480.3 million euros
Assystem acquires 100% of Onyx Promavi
Assystem and Dassault Systemes partner in nuclear engineering sector
MOMENTUM JV wins 174 mln euro contract
Assystem acquires 51 pctinterest in Turkish company Envy
Assystem to acquire 51 percent of Turkish company Envy
Assystem gives FY 2016 guidance and FY 2015 dividend
Assystem SA:Proposes FY dividend of 0.80 per share.Sees 2016 over 3.5 pct organic growth at constant exchange rates.Sees 2016 further increase in EBITA margin.Sees 2016 free cash flow representing more than 4 pct of revenue. Full Article
Assystem acquires Plast Concept
Assystem SA:Announces the acquisition of Plast Concept.This agreement will in due course lead to acquisition of 100 pct of Plast Concept's capital in two steps.Agreement involves assystem's immediate acquisition of 40% of Plast Concept's capital.Expects 2015 sales of nearly 150 million euros in automotive sector, showing strong growth compared to 2014. Full Article
BRIEF-Assystem Technologies and ESI join forces to deliver solutions for "Factory of the Future”
