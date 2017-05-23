Edition:
Ateme SA (ATEME.PA)

ATEME.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.95EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€17.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
31,295
52-wk High
€19.90
52-wk Low
€4.77

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hessischer Rundfunk (ARD) selects Ateme/SatService to service its DVB-T2 premium TV and OTT offer
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - ATEME SA ::HESSISCHER RUNDFUNK (ARD) SELECTS ATEME/SATSERVICE TO SERVICE ITS DVB-T2 PREMIUM TV AND OTT OFFER.  Full Article

Ateme H1 operating loss narrows to 1.6 million euros
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 

Ateme SA : H1 net loss group share 1.6 million euros ($1.8 million) versus loss of 2.5 million euros year ago .H1 operating loss 1.6 million euros versus loss of 3.0 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Novelsat and Ateme join forces
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 

Ateme SA :On September 6, Novelsat and Ateme joined forces to offer top quality video solutions for satellite broadcasters.  Full Article

Ateme wins deal from TV Novo Tempo
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Ateme SA :TV Novo Tempo selects Ateme to power its terrestrial ISDB-T and contribution networks.  Full Article

Ateme selected by Arkena for cloud transcoding service
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 

Ateme SA :Arkena selected Ateme to work on its next-generation cloud transcoding service.  Full Article

Ateme H1 revenue up 21,5 pct at 15.0 million
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Ateme SA :H1 revenue 15.0 million euros ($16.61 million) versus 12.3 million euros year ago.  Full Article

Ateme selected by Turner Esporte Interativo
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Ateme SA :Turner Esporte Interativo selects Ateme to power its 4K-UHD contribution network.  Full Article

Ateme supplies Kyrion encoders to Vietnam's FPT Telecom
Tuesday, 24 May 2016 

Ateme SA :Providing its Kyrion encoders to drive 70 major content channels for FPT Telecom , one of Vietnam's top three telecommunications providers.  Full Article

Ateme confirms faster growth in H2 2016
Wednesday, 4 May 2016 

Ateme SA:Confirms faster growth in H2 2016.  Full Article

Ateme extends its range support by integrating Technicolor's technology
Tuesday, 19 Apr 2016 

Ateme SA:Extends its range support by integrating Technicolor's technology.  Full Article

Ateme SA News

BRIEF-Ateme H1 net result turns to profit of ‍0.3​ million euros

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

