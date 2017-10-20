Oct 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :Atlantic Power Corporation announces repricing of APLP holdings term loan and revolver and repayment of Piedmont project debt.Atlantic Power Corp - repricing of $563 million senior secured term loan and $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at its unit.Atlantic Power Corp - ‍as a result of the repricing, company expects to realize interest cost savings in 2018 of approximately $4 million​.Atlantic Power Corp -‍ combined savings of both repricing transactions is expected to be approximately $33 million over terms of facilities​.Atlantic Power - ‍cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver are estimated to be approximately $15 million​.Atlantic Power Corp - on October 12​, co ‍repaid $54.6 million non-recourse project debt outstanding at its piedmont plant.Atlantic Power - ‍decision to repay Piedmont maturity from discretionary cash brings total debt repayment expected in 2017 to approximately $166 million​.

Atlantic Power Corp : Atlantic power corporation releases second quarter 2016 results . Have approximately $40 million of cash available for further debt and equity repurchases and internal or external growth investments . Expect to repay another $42 million debt in second half of year . Expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $45 million. . In late july morris project began a six-week maintenance outage that coincides with a scheduled turnaround at customer's facility . Impact of higher maintenance expense, lost margin during extended outage expected to be about $9 million on project adjusted ebitda in q3 . Says guidance for 2016 project adjusted ebitda is $200 to $220 million, which is unchanged . Says not provided guidance for project income or net income because of difficulty of making accurate forecasts . Says expects to have capital expenditures of approximately $8 million in 2016 . Qtrly loss per share $0.15 .Morris project outage is expected to be completed by end of august.