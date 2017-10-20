Edition:
India

Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO)

ATP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.22CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$3.22
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
48,508
52-wk High
$3.67
52-wk Low
$2.87

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atlantic Power Corp announces repricing of APLP Holdings term loan
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Atlantic Power Corp :Atlantic Power Corporation announces repricing of APLP holdings term loan and revolver and repayment of Piedmont project debt.Atlantic Power Corp - repricing of $563 million senior secured term loan and $200 million senior secured revolving credit facility at its unit.Atlantic Power Corp - ‍as a result of the repricing, company expects to realize interest cost savings in 2018 of approximately $4 million​.Atlantic Power Corp -‍ combined savings of both repricing transactions is expected to be approximately $33 million over terms of facilities​.Atlantic Power - ‍cumulative savings through maturity dates of term loan and revolver are estimated to be approximately $15 million​.Atlantic Power Corp - on October 12​, co ‍repaid $54.6 million non-recourse project debt outstanding at its piedmont plant.Atlantic Power - ‍decision to repay Piedmont maturity from discretionary cash brings total debt repayment expected in 2017 to approximately $166 million​.  Full Article

Atlantic Power qtrly loss per share $0.15
Tuesday, 9 Aug 2016 

Atlantic Power Corp : Atlantic power corporation releases second quarter 2016 results . Have approximately $40 million of cash available for further debt and equity repurchases and internal or external growth investments . Expect to repay another $42 million debt in second half of year . Expects to incur maintenance expense in 2016 of approximately $45 million. . In late july morris project began a six-week maintenance outage that coincides with a scheduled turnaround at customer's facility . Impact of higher maintenance expense, lost margin during extended outage expected to be about $9 million on project adjusted ebitda in q3 . Says guidance for 2016 project adjusted ebitda is $200 to $220 million, which is unchanged . Says not provided guidance for project income or net income because of difficulty of making accurate forecasts . Says expects to have capital expenditures of approximately $8 million in 2016 . Qtrly loss per share $0.15 .Morris project outage is expected to be completed by end of august.  Full Article

Atlantic Power Corp announces quarterly December 2015 common share dividend
Friday, 13 Nov 2015 

Atlantic Power Corp:Says dividend of C$0.03 per common share will be payable on December 31 to holders of record date at the close of business on November 30.  Full Article

Atlantic Power Corp News

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects

* Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects

Earnings vs. Estimates

