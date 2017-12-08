Edition:
Grupa Azoty SA (ATTP.WA)

ATTP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

70.60PLN
25 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)

-3.90zł (-5.23%)
Prev Close
74.50zł
Open
74.50zł
Day's High
74.50zł
Day's Low
70.50zł
Volume
52,229
Avg. Vol
58,086
52-wk High
80.35zł
52-wk Low
62.02zł

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Grupa Azoty Appoints Tomasz Karusewicz As Chairman
Friday, 8 Dec 2017 

Dec 8 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY SA ::SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS APPOINTED TOMASZ KARUSEWICZ AS THE CHAIRMAN OF ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD.UNTIL NOW, KARUSEWICZ HELD A POST OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD.  Full Article

Grupa Azoty Q3 net profit rises to 67 mln zlotys
Thursday, 9 Nov 2017 

Nov 9 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::Q3 REVENUE 2.20 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.00 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 NET PROFIT 67.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 OPERATING PROFIT 100.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 13.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 EBITDA 255.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 143.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.  Full Article

Grupa Azoty drops process of buying stake in Croatian Petrokemija
Tuesday, 31 Oct 2017 

Oct 31 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::AFTER DUE DILLIGENCE DROPS PROCESS OF ACQUIRING SHARES IN CROATIAN COMPANY PETROKEMIJA.  Full Article

Grupa Azoty to buy 9.4 mln series D shares of PHD Polska for 94 mln zlotys‍​
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::RESOLVES TO BUY 9.4 MILLION SERIES D SHARES OF PHD POLSKA SA FOR 94 MILLION ZLOTYS‍​.  Full Article

Grupa Azoty says chairman dismissed
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY SA ::SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED A NOTICE FROM ITS SHAREHOLDER, THE STATE TREASURY, ON DISMISSING CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD MAREK GRZELACZYK.  Full Article

Poland's Azoty offers to buy stake in Croatia's Petrokemija
Saturday, 23 Sep 2017 

WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty ::Polish chemical group Azoty said on Saturday it has placed an initial bid to buy shares in Croatia's fertiliser producer Petrokemija <<>>..Azoty did not provide details on the size of the stake or the bid value. .Azoty said that Petrokemija's revenue in the first half of 2017 totalled 953 million kuna ($152.25 million). .Petrokemija has been undergoing restructuring and considered attracting a private investor, Azoty also said. .  Full Article

Poland's Azoty says writedown to weigh on H1 results
Saturday, 5 Aug 2017 

WARSAW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Grupa Azoty ::Polish chemical group Azoty said on Friday that an asset value impairment at one of its subsidiaries will lower its operating profit by 14.7 million zlotys ($4.08 million) in the first half of 2017. .Azoty will publish a full financial report for the period on Aug. 24..  Full Article

Grupa Azoty plans FY 2016 div. of 0.79 zloty/shr
Thursday, 25 May 2017 

May 25 (Reuters) - GRUPA AZOTY ::MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.79 ZLOTY PER SHARE, 78.4 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL.  Full Article

Poland's Azoty plans 2016 capex of 1.6 bln zlotys
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

Grupa Azoty SA : Poland's biggest chemical group Grupa Azoty SA plans capital expenditure of 1.6 billion zlotys ($419.30 million) in 2016, the company said in a presentation released before its news conference. . In the first half of the year Azoty's capex amounted to 551 million zlotys. . Earlier on Wednesday Azoty reported lower than expected second-quarter net profit in the second quarter of 2016, down 65 percent at 44 million zlotys.[nL8N1B50LR] Further company coverage: [ATTP.WA] ($1 = 3.8159 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman) ((marcin.goclowski@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

Shareholders at Poland's Azoty approve dividend at PLN 0.84/shr
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 

Grupa Azoty SA : Shareholders at Poland's largest chemicals maker Grupa Azoty on Monday approved a dividend payout at 0.84 zlotys share, in line with the company's recommendation. . The payout ammounts to 83.3 million zlotys ($21.6 million). Further company coverage: [ATTP.WA] ($1 = 3.8602 zlotys) (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski) ((adrian.krajewski@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

