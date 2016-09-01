Edition:
India

Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

466.80INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.10 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs473.90
Open
Rs478.00
Day's High
Rs478.95
Day's Low
Rs465.00
Volume
31,394
Avg. Vol
55,783
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Atul Auto August total sales up 0.23 pct
Thursday, 1 Sep 2016 

Atul Auto Ltd : August total sales of 3915 vehicles, up 0.23 percent .  Full Article

Atul Auto March-qtr profit rises
Monday, 30 May 2016 

Atul Auto Ltd : March-quarter net profit 108.5 million rupees versus 86.3 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year . Recommended dividend of 2.5 rupees per share .  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Atul Auto Ltd News

BRIEF-India's Atul Auto says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co

* Says Goldman Sachs Asset Management International cuts stake in co by 3.670 percent to 1.471 percent on Oct 4

» More ATUL.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials