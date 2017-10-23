Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)
ATW.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
473.60MAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
null0.60 (+0.13%)
Prev Close
null473.00
Open
null475.00
Day's High
null475.50
Day's Low
null473.60
Volume
12,556
Avg. Vol
47,604
52-wk High
null485.00
52-wk Low
null377.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fitch: Weak Capital Makes Moroccan Banks Vulnerable to Shocks
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Major Moroccan Banks https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900855 LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Low capital buffers mean many Moroccan banks are susceptible to economic volatility, particularly in light of their weak asset quality and above-average risk appetite, Fitch Ratings says. Tangible common equity averages about 10% of tangible assets for the major Moroccan banks - a limited buffer given the