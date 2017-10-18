Edition:
India

Aubay SA (AUBT.PA)

AUBT.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

34.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€34.94
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,035
52-wk High
€36.17
52-wk Low
€22.33

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aubay Q3 consolidated revenue up by 6.6 percent
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AUBAY SA ::Q3 CONS. REVENUE EUR 80.8‍​ MILLION, UP 6.6 PERCENT.EXPECTS FY OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9 PERCENT AND 10 PCT‍​.CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES ‍​.EXPECTS FY ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT.  Full Article

Aubay FY operating income rises to 30.0 million euros
Wednesday, 15 Mar 2017 

Aubay SA : FY revenue 326.4 million euros ($347.09 million) versus 273.8 million euros year ago . FY operating income 30.0 million euros versus 24.4 million euros year ago . Proposed dividend payment of 0.41 euros per share for FY 2016 . For 2017 targets strong organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct in medium term . Targets a conservative 346 million euros in revenues for 2017. .For 2017 confident to deliver a current operating margin of between 9 pct and 10 pct in line with its normative objectives for medium term.  Full Article

Aubay Q2 revenue up at 83.5 million euros
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Aubay SA : Q2 revenue of 83.5 million euros versus 66.6 million euros ($73.30 million) a year ago . FY organic growth objectives expected at 8.5 percent versus 6 percent previously announced . FY revenue expected to be 325 million euros versus 317 million euros previously announced .Confirms FY current gross operating margin outlook at 9.1 pct.  Full Article

Aubay confirms 2016 objectives
Wednesday, 20 Apr 2016 

Aubay SA:On track to achieving the 2016 objectives set on the publication of its annual results.A 2016 yearly revenues of 317 million euro.A 2016 current operating margin of 9.1 percent.  Full Article

Aubay gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend
Wednesday, 16 Mar 2016 

Aubay SA:Sees 6 pct organic growth in 2016.Sees 317 million euro revenue in 2016 including Cast Info acquisition.2016 objective of current operating margin of 9.1 pct.To propose dividend of 0.3 euro per share.  Full Article

Aubay gives 2016 revenue guidance above analysts' estimates
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 

Aubay SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue of 317 million euros.FY 2016 revenue of 313.95 million euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Aubay SA News

BRIEF-Aubay Q3 consolidated revenue up by 6.6 percent

* EXPECTS FY ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

» More AUBT.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials