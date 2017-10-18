Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aubay Q3 consolidated revenue up by 6.6 percent

Oct 18 (Reuters) - AUBAY SA ::Q3 CONS. REVENUE EUR 80.8‍​ MILLION, UP 6.6 PERCENT.EXPECTS FY OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9 PERCENT AND 10 PCT‍​.CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES ‍​.EXPECTS FY ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT.

Aubay FY operating income rises to 30.0 million euros

Aubay SA : FY revenue 326.4 million euros ($347.09 million) versus 273.8 million euros year ago . FY operating income 30.0 million euros versus 24.4 million euros year ago . Proposed dividend payment of 0.41 euros per share for FY 2016 . For 2017 targets strong organic growth of between 5 pct and 7 pct in medium term . Targets a conservative 346 million euros in revenues for 2017. .For 2017 confident to deliver a current operating margin of between 9 pct and 10 pct in line with its normative objectives for medium term.

Aubay Q2 revenue up at 83.5 million euros

Aubay SA : Q2 revenue of 83.5 million euros versus 66.6 million euros ($73.30 million) a year ago . FY organic growth objectives expected at 8.5 percent versus 6 percent previously announced . FY revenue expected to be 325 million euros versus 317 million euros previously announced .Confirms FY current gross operating margin outlook at 9.1 pct.

Aubay confirms 2016 objectives

Aubay SA:On track to achieving the 2016 objectives set on the publication of its annual results.A 2016 yearly revenues of 317 million euro.A 2016 current operating margin of 9.1 percent.

Aubay gives 2016 guidance and proposes dividend

Aubay SA:Sees 6 pct organic growth in 2016.Sees 317 million euro revenue in 2016 including Cast Info acquisition.2016 objective of current operating margin of 9.1 pct.To propose dividend of 0.3 euro per share.

Aubay gives 2016 revenue guidance above analysts' estimates

Aubay SA:Sees FY 2016 revenue of 317 million euros.FY 2016 revenue of 313.95 million euro - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.