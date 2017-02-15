Edition:
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt in Nunavut, Canada
Wednesday, 15 Feb 2017 

Auryn Resources Inc :Auryn acquires second Greenstone belt with excellent gold exploration potential in Nunavut, Canada.  Full Article

Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 

Auryn Resources Inc : Homestake shareholders approve acquisition by Auryn .Says approximately 98.2 pct of votes cast by Homestake shareholders were voted in favour of arrangement.  Full Article

Auryn Resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas
Thursday, 14 Jul 2016 

Alturas Minerals : Auryn resources options Sombrero project in Peru from Alturas . Under terms of agreement Auryn has exclusive assignable right and conditional option to acquire 80% or 100% of Sombrero concessions .Auryn has entered into an option agreement on Alturas', copper-gold Sombrero property mining concessions in Southern Peru.  Full Article

Auryn, Homestake sign definitive agreement for previously announced deal
Monday, 11 Jul 2016 

Auryn Resources Inc : Auryn and Homestake sign definitive agreement for the previously announced acquisition . Debt conversion agreements with certain creditors of homestake .Debt conversion agreements where co will issue to creditors common shares of auryn at an issue price of $2.30 per auryn common share.  Full Article

BRIEF-Auryn acquires strategic land position in Southern Peru and provides drilling update

* Auryn acquires strategic land position in Southern Peru and provides drilling update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

