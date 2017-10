Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc :Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise to include focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease​.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - ‍ plans to evaluate proprietary nanomicellar voclosporin ophthalmic solution for treatment of keratoconjunctivitis sicca/ DES.Aurinia Pharmaceuticals - ‍a phase II proof of concept clinical trial for voclosporin in FSGS and MCD patients will be initiated in first half of 2018​.

Aurinia Pharma announces 48-week results from study of voclosporin

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia Pharmaceuticals-announces 48-week results from “Aurinia early urinary protein reduction predicts response study” of voclosporin for treatment of lupus nephritis . Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc says study successfully achieved primary objective - SEC filing .Aurinia Pharmaceuticals says no new safety signals were observed with use of voclosporin in ln patients; voclosporin was well-tolerated.

Aurinia says receives FDA end of phase 2 meeting minutes

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia confirms receipt of FDA end of phase 2 meeting minutes . Trial on track to commence in Q2 2017 . Single phase 3 clinical trial to be conducted with 23.7 mg bid voclosporin for treatment of active lupus nephritis .Aurinia believes phase 3 clinical trial will support a new drug application (nda) submission.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Q2 loss per share $0.10

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Aurinia reports second quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights . Q2 loss per share $0.10 .Q2 earnings per share view $-0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Aurinia announces private placement

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Intends to complete a private placement of units of company at a price of US$2.36 per unit . Has received commitments to purchase units totalling us$7 million . Intends to use net proceeds from private placement to continue timely clinical development of Voclosporin .Aurinia announces private placement.

Aurinia Pharma Q1 loss per share $0.13

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc : Q1 loss per share $0.13 . To complete aura ln clinical trial, undertake further development of voclosporin, co will need to raise additional funds within next 12 months . Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Aurinia reports first quarter 2016 financial results and operational highlights.

Aurinia Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:appointed Charles Rowland MBA, CPA, as Chief Executive Officer replacing Stephen Zaruby who has announced his resignation as co's CEO and from Board of Directors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc receives FDA fast track designation for Voclosporin for treatment of lupus nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc:Receives FDA fast track designation for Voclosporin for treatment of lupus nephritis.Expects to analyse and review the AURA data with the FDA later in 2016 in order to reach agreement on further clinical development requirements.