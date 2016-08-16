Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Avigilon Corp : Avigilon Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.06 . Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $85.7 million .Q2 loss per share $0.05.

Avigilon Corp : Qtrly revenue was $69.9 million , an increase of 15% over Q1 2015 revenue of $60.6 million . Says earnings per share in Q1 2016 were $0.03 . Says reiterates its guidance for fiscal year 2016 .Avigilon Corporation reports first quarter 2016 results.

Avigilon Corp:Sees FY 2016 Revenue between USD$335 million and USD$365 million.Sees FY 2016 Adjusted EBITDA margin between 15% and 20%.Sees FY 2016 Adjusted Earnings Per Share between USD$0.66 and USD$0.88.

Avigilon Corp :Upsizes syndicated credit facility to US$240 million.Says increased its existing multi-tranche senior secured syndicated credit facility from US$200 million to US$240 million.

Avigilon Corp:Sees FY 2015 revenue between $358 million and $368 million.Sees FY 2015 Non-IFRS Adjusted Earnings Per Share between $0.76 and $0.82.FY 2015 revenue of $364 million and EPS of $0.74 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.