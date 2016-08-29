Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)
824.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
-4.00 (-0.48%)
828.00
830.00
830.00
821.00
1,911,220
1,640,785
955.00
820.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Vukile announces conclusion of a deal with Synergy, Arrowhead
Vukile Property ETF
Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira
Arrowhead Properties Ltd
Arrowhead Properties six-month core property portfolio grows 8.5 pct
Arrowhead Properties Ltd
BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties appoints Riaz Kader to board of directors
* Riaz Kader appointed executive director to board of directors and as chief operating officer, with effect from 8 May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)