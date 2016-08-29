Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vukile announces conclusion of a deal with Synergy, Arrowhead

Vukile Property ETF : Repositioning of Synergy by way of a transaction between Synergy, Vukile, Arrowhead . A sale of shares and claims agreement between Vukile, Synergy, Vukile Asset Management Proprietary Limited and Arrowhead . An exchange agreement between Vukile and Synergy . A sale of shares and claims agreement between Arrowhead, Vividend, Mark Kaplan, Gerald Leissner, Imraan Suleman, Synergy and Cumulative Properties Limited .A cost sharing agreement between Synergy, Vukile and Arrowhead.

Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Expression of interest to acquire entire issued share capital of emira property fund limited . Emira shareholders, who collectively hold about 22% of emira shares, have indicated their support for transaction . Addressed non-binding expression of interest to board of emira detailing arrowhead's interest in acquiring emira .Would buy all of shares owned by emira shareholders for a consideration of 1.67 arrowhead shares for every emira share.

Arrowhead Properties six-month core property portfolio grows 8.5 pct

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Dividend of 40.79 cents per share. Growth of 9.52 pct for six months ended March 31 . Core property portfolio growth of 8.5 pct .Forecast dividend expected at upper end of previous guidance.