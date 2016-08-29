Edition:
Arrowhead Properties Ltd (AWAJ.J)

AWAJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

824.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
828.00
Open
830.00
Day's High
830.00
Day's Low
821.00
Volume
1,911,220
Avg. Vol
1,640,785
52-wk High
955.00
52-wk Low
820.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Vukile announces conclusion of a deal with Synergy, Arrowhead
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 

Vukile Property ETF : Repositioning of Synergy by way of a transaction between Synergy, Vukile, Arrowhead . A sale of shares and claims agreement between Vukile, Synergy, Vukile Asset Management Proprietary Limited and Arrowhead . An exchange agreement between Vukile and Synergy . A sale of shares and claims agreement between Arrowhead, Vividend, Mark Kaplan, Gerald Leissner, Imraan Suleman, Synergy and Cumulative Properties Limited .A cost sharing agreement between Synergy, Vukile and Arrowhead.  Full Article

Arrowhead Properties says submitted expression of interest to buy Emira
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Expression of interest to acquire entire issued share capital of emira property fund limited . Emira shareholders, who collectively hold about 22% of emira shares, have indicated their support for transaction . Addressed non-binding expression of interest to board of emira detailing arrowhead's interest in acquiring emira .Would buy all of shares owned by emira shareholders for a consideration of 1.67 arrowhead shares for every emira share.  Full Article

Arrowhead Properties six-month core property portfolio grows 8.5 pct
Wednesday, 18 May 2016 

Arrowhead Properties Ltd : Dividend of 40.79 cents per share. Growth of 9.52 pct for six months ended March 31 . Core property portfolio growth of 8.5 pct .Forecast dividend expected at upper end of previous guidance.  Full Article

Arrowhead Properties Ltd News

BRIEF-Arrowhead Properties appoints Riaz Kader to board of directors

* Riaz Kader appointed executive director to board of directors and as chief operating officer, with effect from 8 May Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

