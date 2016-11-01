Edition:
India

AXA SA (AXAF.PA)

AXAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

25.48EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€25.48
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,593,361
52-wk High
€26.07
52-wk Low
€19.03

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Phoenix Group completes acquisition of AXA business
Tuesday, 1 Nov 2016 

Phoenix Group Holdings : Completion of the AXA business acquisition .Announces completion of acquisition of AXA Wealth's pensions and protection businesses.  Full Article

Vienna Insurance Group acquires Axa Company in Romania
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Vienna Insurance Group Acquires Axa Company In Romania :.  Full Article

France's Axa will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund
Wednesday, 3 Aug 2016 

French insurer Axa Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin says: insurer, which is also a shareholder in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi , will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund . "We don't intend to pay into the Atlante (II) fund, just as we did not pay into Atlante I, for the obvious reason that we are shareholders of the bank (Monte dei Paschi) and have participated very extensively in the clean up of the bank." . he does not have any details of Monte dei Paschi's planned 5 billion euro capital hike so far BMPS.MI] (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom).  Full Article

UK's CMA not to refer AXA-Phoenix deal for further investigation
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) :Has decided, not to refer following Phoenix Group Holding merger with AXA Sunlife and Embassy business to a Phase 2 investigation.  Full Article

Central Bank of Ireland fines AXA over consumer protection code
Thursday, 28 Jul 2016 

Axa Sa : The Central Bank of Ireland says has imposed a fine of €675,000 on AXA Insurance Limited in respect of Minimum Competency standards and Consumer Protection Code breaches . The breaches have been accepted by the Firm as part of the Settlement Agreement between the Central Bank and the Firm entered into on 26 July 2016. Further company coverage: [AXAF.PA] (Reporting By Conor Humphries) ((conor.humphries@thomsonreuters.com;)).  Full Article

AXA Mansard Insurance reports HY group pre-tax profit of 2.44 bln naira
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 

Axa Mansard Insurance Plc : HY ended June 30, 2016 group profit before tax of 2.44 billion naira versus 1.17 billion naira year ago . HY group net premium income of 5.48 billion naira versus 4.77 billion naira year ago Source : http://bit.ly/2aJtUDO Further company coverage: [MANSARD.LG] ((Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130;)).  Full Article

Vienna Insurance to buy Axa's life and non-life companies in Serbia
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

: Vienna Insurance says is buying Axa companies in Serbia, purchase will increase market share to around 11.5 percent in Serbia . Vienna Insurance says acquisition is subject to approval by the local authorities Further company coverage: [VIGR.VI][AXAF.PA] ((vienna.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53112 255;)).  Full Article

UK's CMA probes Phoenix's purchase of UK life and savings business from AXA
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):UK's CMA says it is investigating the completed acquisition by Phoenix Group Holdings of Sunlife and Embassy businesses (currently owned by AXA UK Plc).  Full Article

Recent floods to cost French insurers 1 bln euro - group
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 

French insurance association: confirms initial estimate on insured damages cost from recent floods at around 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Reporting by Paris bureau) ((paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495452; Reuters Messaging: michel.rose.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)).  Full Article

Axa's head of Latam and Mediterranean region Granier leaves company
Thursday, 26 May 2016 

Axa Sa says :head of Latin America and Mediterranean region Jean-Laurent Granier will leave company by June 30.  Full Article

AXA SA News

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)

BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

» More AXAF.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials