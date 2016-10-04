Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX_u.TO)
13.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$13.92
--
--
--
--
249,918
$14.03
$11.37
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Artis REIT disposes 8 industrial properties, 1 retail property in Alberta
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust: Intends to use proceeds from transaction to repay its revolving term credit facility . Announces disposition of eight industrial properties and one retail property in Alberta and provides update on dispositions year-to-date . Sale price of portfolio is $171.1 million . Sale price of Alberta retail property is $40.2 million and is expected to close on October 28, 2016 . Sale price for uplands common disposition was $15.2 million .Sale price for Clareview town centre disposition was $20.0 million. Full Article
Artis Q2 FFO per share c$0.38
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis REIT to acquire portfolio of office properties in Madison, Wisconsin
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust:Under the terms of the Bid, Artis may purchase up to 13,735,036 trust units.Period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from December 17, 2015, to December 16, 2016. Full Article
BRIEF-Artis Q2 FFO per share C$0.36
* Artis releases second quarter results: accretive capital recycling; improved geographical diversification