Artis REIT disposes 8 industrial properties, 1 retail property in Alberta

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust: Intends to use proceeds from transaction to repay its revolving term credit facility . Announces disposition of eight industrial properties and one retail property in Alberta and provides update on dispositions year-to-date . Sale price of portfolio is $171.1 million . Sale price of Alberta retail property is $40.2 million and is expected to close on October 28, 2016 . Sale price for uplands common disposition was $15.2 million .Sale price for Clareview town centre disposition was $20.0 million.

Artis Q2 FFO per share c$0.38

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : Artis releases second quarter results: raised $115.0 million in equity offering and acquired office portfolio in madison, wisconsin . Q2 FFO per share c$0.38 .Artis real estate investment trust says in q2, co increased aggregate amount of revolving term credit facilities from $300.0 million to $500.0 million.

Artis REIT to acquire portfolio of office properties in Madison, Wisconsin

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust : Artis REIT announces acquisition of U.S. office portfolio, $100 million equity offering, proposed redemption of Series F debentures and provides update on other recent developments . Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says purchase price for Madison Acquisition is US$260.0 million . Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says to sell to, on a bought deal basis, 7.6 million trust units at a price of $13.20 per unit . Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says intends to use net proceeds of offering to finance a portion of purchase price for Madison acquisition .Artis real estate investment trust says acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to reit's funds from operations and AFFO.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust announces renewal of normal course issuer bid

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust:Under the terms of the Bid, Artis may purchase up to 13,735,036 trust units.Period of the normal course issuer bid will extend from December 17, 2015, to December 16, 2016.