Latest Key Developments

Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication​.Deal terms of partnership include an upfront payment, development milestones, and royalties.  Full Article

Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc :Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD).Fibrogen - ‍under terms of Fibrogen's agreement with Astrazeneca, NDA submission triggers a $15 million milestone payment, payable to co by Astrazeneca​.  Full Article

Astrazeneca says US FDA accepts regulatory submission for Lynparza
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc ::US FDA accepts regulatory submission for Lynparza in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review​.  Full Article

Astrazeneca says U.S. FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for imfinzi
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :U.S. FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for imfinzi (durvalumab) in locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer.Astrazeneca Plc - ‍imfinzi granted priority review​.  Full Article

AstraZeneca says ‍US FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for Imfinzi
Tuesday, 17 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :‍US FDA ACCEPTS SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FOR IMFINZI IN LOCALLY ADVANCED UNRESECTABLE NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER​.  Full Article

EU Medicines Agency provides recommendations for October 2017
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EU MEDICINES AGENCY::EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OCTOBER 2017‍​.EU MEDICINES AGENCY - CHMP RECOMMENDED EXTENSIONS OF INDICATIONS FOR ALECENSA, BYDUREON, CUBICIN, FASLODEX, PEGASYS AND ZYTIGA‍​.  Full Article

Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Reims, France facility from AstraZeneca
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Avara Pharmaceutical Services Inc::Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires secondary solid dosage form manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility from AstraZeneca in France.Avara Pharmaceutical Services​ says signed and closed on an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire Reims, France manufacturing and distribution facility.  Full Article

AstraZeneca ‍to present biologics data at European Respiratory Society congress
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc ::‍TO PRESENT DATA ON NEXT GENERATION OF BIOLOGICS AT EUROPEAN RESPIRATORY SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS 2017​.‍PRESENTATION OF PATHWAY PHASE IIB DATA FOR TEZEPELUMAB, A TREATMENT THAT BLOCKS THYMIC STROMAL LYMPHOPOIETIN, IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE, UNCONTROLLED ASTHMA​.  Full Article

Genomic Vision to enter into technological collaboration with AstraZeneca in oncology
Tuesday, 23 May 2017 

May 23 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA ::GENOMIC VISION TO ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN ONCOLOGY.HAVE ENTERED INTO A TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN FIELD OF TARGETING DNA DAMAGE RESPONSE (DDR) FOR NOVEL ANTI-CANCER TREATMENTS STRATEGY.  Full Article

Astrazeneca says durvalumab gets FDA’s priority review status in bladder cancer
Friday, 9 Dec 2016 

Astrazeneca Plc : US FDA has accepted first biologics license application for durvalumab . US FDA granted priority review status with a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) set for Q2 of 2017. .Currently has more than 30 ongoing durvalumab clinical trials in combination with other io agents and targeted therapies..  Full Article

