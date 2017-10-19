Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development

Oct 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc :Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication​.Deal terms of partnership include an upfront payment, development milestones, and royalties.

Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Fibrogen Inc :Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD).Fibrogen - ‍under terms of Fibrogen's agreement with Astrazeneca, NDA submission triggers a $15 million milestone payment, payable to co by Astrazeneca​.

Astrazeneca says US FDA accepts regulatory submission for Lynparza

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc ::US FDA accepts regulatory submission for Lynparza in metastatic breast cancer and grants priority review​.

Astrazeneca says U.S. FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for imfinzi

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc :U.S. FDA accepts supplemental biologics license application for imfinzi (durvalumab) in locally advanced, unresectable non-small cell lung cancer.Astrazeneca Plc - ‍imfinzi granted priority review​.

EU Medicines Agency provides recommendations for October 2017

Oct 13 (Reuters) - EU MEDICINES AGENCY::EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR OCTOBER 2017‍​.EU MEDICINES AGENCY - CHMP RECOMMENDED EXTENSIONS OF INDICATIONS FOR ALECENSA, BYDUREON, CUBICIN, FASLODEX, PEGASYS AND ZYTIGA‍​.

Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires Reims, France facility from AstraZeneca

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Avara Pharmaceutical Services Inc::Avara Pharmaceutical Services acquires secondary solid dosage form manufacturing, packaging and distribution facility from AstraZeneca in France.Avara Pharmaceutical Services​ says signed and closed on an agreement with AstraZeneca to acquire Reims, France manufacturing and distribution facility.

AstraZeneca ‍to present biologics data at European Respiratory Society congress

Sept 4 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc ::‍TO PRESENT DATA ON NEXT GENERATION OF BIOLOGICS AT EUROPEAN RESPIRATORY SOCIETY INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS 2017​.‍PRESENTATION OF PATHWAY PHASE IIB DATA FOR TEZEPELUMAB, A TREATMENT THAT BLOCKS THYMIC STROMAL LYMPHOPOIETIN, IN PATIENTS WITH SEVERE, UNCONTROLLED ASTHMA​.

Genomic Vision to enter into technological collaboration with AstraZeneca in oncology

May 23 (Reuters) - GENOMIC VISION SA ::GENOMIC VISION TO ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN ONCOLOGY.HAVE ENTERED INTO A TECHNOLOGICAL COLLABORATION WITH ASTRAZENECA IN FIELD OF TARGETING DNA DAMAGE RESPONSE (DDR) FOR NOVEL ANTI-CANCER TREATMENTS STRATEGY.

Astrazeneca says durvalumab gets FDA’s priority review status in bladder cancer

Astrazeneca Plc : US FDA has accepted first biologics license application for durvalumab . US FDA granted priority review status with a prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) set for Q2 of 2017. .Currently has more than 30 ongoing durvalumab clinical trials in combination with other io agents and targeted therapies..