Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co ::Boeing says 16 new orders (unidentified customer(s) for 16 737s). In the changes category, reduced 737 orders by 16 for week through Oct 17.
Full Article
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing - announced its investment in near earth autonomy, a pittsburgh-based company.Boeing - co, near earth autonomy also announced partnership to explore future products, applications for emerging markets such as urban mobility.
Full Article
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc :ULTRA ELECTRONICS - CONTRACT WIN.ULTRA ELECTRONICS PCS AWARDED $16M IN CONTRACTS FOR ADDITIONAL HIPPAG STORES EJECTIONS SYSTEMS.CONTRACTS SEE PCS SUPPLY ADDITIONAL TRANCHES OF HIPPAG STORES EJECTION SYSTEMS FOR FRONT LINE U.S. AND INTERNATIONAL STRIKE AIRCRAFT.
Full Article
Oct 12 (Reuters) - GE Capital Aviation Services: :GE Capital Aviation Services says acquired 747-8 freighter (MSN 63378) from Boeing Capital; will continue existing aircraft lease with airbridgecargo.
Full Article
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Canada's Trudeau says he had a very good meeting with President Trump.Trudeau says he and Trump reiterated commitment to give NAFTA a much needed upgrade.Trudeau says says imperative to get a good NAFTA deal for Mexico, Canada and United States.Trudeau says he and Trump agree that goal of NAFTA talks needs to give opportunities to citizens to succeed.Trudeau says circumstances of NAFTA talks are often challenging and "we have to be ready for anything".Trudeau, pressed on whether NAFTA could turn into a set of bilateral deals, says we are ready for anything and will continue to protect Canadian interests.Trudeau says there are NAFTA proposals we disagree with but these are negotiations and we are staying in talks in good faith.Trudeau says discussed Boeing/Bombardier dispute with Trump, underlined opposition to U.S. anti-dumping duties.Trudeau says told Trump the dispute was a block to Canada making any military purchases from Boeing.Trudeau says it wasn't an easy conversation to have with Trump on Boeing/Bombardier.Trudeau says optimism towards NAFTA is based on fact "I know how good NAFTA has been".Trudeau says there are opportunities to significantly improve the trade deal; says talks will be difficult at times.Trudeau says Canadians are aware that Trump makes decisions that surprise people; that is something we are very much aware of.Trudeau says it's very possible to strike a good deal on NAFTA.
Full Article
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :Says statement on Commerce Department antidumping duties preliminary decision.Says "We strongly disagree with Commerce Department's preliminary decision".
Full Article
Oct 1 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co :Southwest says launched 9 Max 8 into service today; expects to end 2017 with 14, has 200 firm orders for a combination of Max 7 and Max 8.
Full Article
Sept 25 (Reuters) - Fly Leasing Ltd ::Says due to insolvency proceedings, co placed Air Berlin on non-accrual status, will recognize revenue from two leases as cash is received.Says due to availability of security deposits, letters of credit, co does not expect negative impact on operating lease rental revenue for Q3.says as a result of insolvency proceedings, Fly intends to assess both of the aircraft leased to Air Berlin for impairment.Says believes that it is likely that there will be an impairment charge on the Airbus A330-200 aircraft.
Full Article
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Boeing, Turkish Industry establish aerospace initiative.Boeing - co , Turkish Airlines today announced airline's intention to order 40 787-9 Dreamliners.
Full Article
Sept 11 (Reuters) - SES SA ::SES OPENS NEW ERA IN GLOBAL CONNECTIVITY WITH O3B MPOWER.BOEING ANNOUNCED AS FIRST O3B MPOWER TECHNOLOGY PARTNER, CONTRACTED TO BUILD SEVEN SUPER-POWERED MEO SATELLITES.O3B MPOWER IS CAPABLE OF DELIVERING MULTIPLE TERABITS OF THROUGHPUT GLOBALLY.O3B MPOWER IS SCHEDULED FOR LAUNCH STARTING IN 2021.WILL BE LAUNCHING ANOTHER EIGHT MEO SATELLITES IN 2018 AND 2019.
Full Article