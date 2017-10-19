Oct 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Canada's Trudeau says he had a very good meeting with President Trump.Trudeau says he and Trump reiterated commitment to give NAFTA a much needed upgrade.Trudeau says says imperative to get a good NAFTA deal for Mexico, Canada and United States.Trudeau says he and Trump agree that goal of NAFTA talks needs to give opportunities to citizens to succeed.Trudeau says circumstances of NAFTA talks are often challenging and "we have to be ready for anything".Trudeau, pressed on whether NAFTA could turn into a set of bilateral deals, says we are ready for anything and will continue to protect Canadian interests.Trudeau says there are NAFTA proposals we disagree with but these are negotiations and we are staying in talks in good faith.Trudeau says discussed Boeing/Bombardier dispute with Trump, underlined opposition to U.S. anti-dumping duties.Trudeau says told Trump the dispute was a block to Canada making any military purchases from Boeing.Trudeau says it wasn't an easy conversation to have with Trump on Boeing/Bombardier.Trudeau says optimism towards NAFTA is based on fact "I know how good NAFTA has been".Trudeau says there are opportunities to significantly improve the trade deal; says talks will be difficult at times.Trudeau says Canadians are aware that Trump makes decisions that surprise people; that is something we are very much aware of.Trudeau says it's very possible to strike a good deal on NAFTA.