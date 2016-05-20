Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)
BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
163.90INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.20 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
Rs160.70
Open
Rs162.20
Day's High
Rs164.50
Day's Low
Rs161.00
Volume
1,610,234
Avg. Vol
1,667,108
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Balrampur Chini Mills March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills to invest 1.75 bln rupees in financing activities in education sector
* Says approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector