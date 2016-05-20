Edition:
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (BACH.NS)

BACH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

163.90INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.20 (+1.99%)
Prev Close
Rs160.70
Open
Rs162.20
Day's High
Rs164.50
Day's Low
Rs161.00
Volume
1,610,234
Avg. Vol
1,667,108
52-wk High
Rs182.50
52-wk Low
Rs97.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Balrampur Chini Mills March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Friday, 20 May 2016 

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd : March-quarter net profit 987.8 million rupees versus net profit of 758.2 million rupees year ago . India's Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd says March-quarter net sales 7.71 billion rupees versus 6.58 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd News

BRIEF-Balrampur Chini Mills to invest 1.75 bln rupees in financing activities in education sector​

* Says ‍approved cumulative investment of 1.75 billion rupees over 5 yrs in financing activities in education sector​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ybJ2Fk Further company coverage:

