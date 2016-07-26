Edition:
Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (BACHCOB.MX)

BACHCOB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

96.17MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.04 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$96.13
Open
$97.00
Day's High
$97.00
Day's Low
$94.52
Volume
209,189
Avg. Vol
238,877
52-wk High
$103.00
52-wk Low
$77.34

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Industrias Bachoco SAB De CV Qtrly earnings per share $2.63
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Industrias Bachoco SAB De CV : Qtrly earnings per basic and diluted share totaled $2.63 . Qtrly net sales increased 12.9 percent to 13.36 billion pesos .An increase in volume sold and prices recovered, mainly in chicken, allowed total sales to rise by 12.9% in the quarter.

Industrias Bachoco qtrly EPS totaled $2.63
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016
Tuesday, 26 Jul 2016 

Industrias Bachoco Sab De Cv : Net sales increased 12.9 percent to 13.36 billion pesos . Qtrly earnings per basic and diluted share totaled $2.63 .An increase in volume sold and prices recovered, mainly in chicken, allowed total sales to rise by 12.9%.  Full Article

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV acquires U.S. Fully Cooked Facility
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV:Reached an agreement to acquire from American Foods Group a Fully Cooked facility located in Oklahoma City.Transaction is valued at approximately $11 million dollars.Company expects to close the deal in February, 2016.  Full Article

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV News

BRIEF-H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Albertville Quality Foods

* Press release - H.I.G. Capital announces the sale of Albertville Quality Foods

