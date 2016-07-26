Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Industrias Bachoco SAB De CV : Qtrly earnings per basic and diluted share totaled $2.63 . Qtrly net sales increased 12.9 percent to 13.36 billion pesos .An increase in volume sold and prices recovered, mainly in chicken, allowed total sales to rise by 12.9% in the quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV:Reached an agreement to acquire from American Foods Group a Fully Cooked facility located in Oklahoma City.Transaction is valued at approximately $11 million dollars.Company expects to close the deal in February, 2016.