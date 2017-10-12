Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year.Bajaj Corp Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 602.99 million rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.04 billion rupees versus 1.97 billion rupees last year.

Bajaj Corp says June-quarter net profit up 10 pct

Bajaj Corp Ltd : India's Bajaj Corp Ltd says June-quarter net profit 522 million rupees; net sales inr 2.04 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 566 million rupees .

Bajaj Corp seeks members' nod for share issue of up to 10 bln rupees via QIP

Bajaj Corp Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue, allot shares of up to inr 10 billion via qip .

Bajaj Corp Ltd declares interim dividend

Bajaj Corp Ltd:Recommended interim dividend on equity shares of the company for financial year 2015-16, at rate of 1150 pct. (i.e. 11.50 Indian rupees per share) on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupee each.