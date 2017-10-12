Edition:
India

Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)

BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

434.90INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.55 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
Rs435.45
Open
Rs439.70
Day's High
Rs445.00
Day's Low
Rs430.50
Volume
51,034
Avg. Vol
115,632
52-wk High
Rs449.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Corp Sept-qtr profit down 13 pct
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Bajaj Corp Ltd :Sept quarter profit 507.1 million rupees versus 583 million rupees last year.Bajaj Corp Ltd consensus forecast for sept quarter net profit was 602.99 million rupees.Sept quarter revenue from operations 2.04 billion rupees versus 1.97 billion rupees last year.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp says June-quarter net profit up 10 pct
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : India's Bajaj Corp Ltd says June-quarter net profit 522 million rupees; net sales inr 2.04 billion . Consensus forecast for June-quarter profit was 566 million rupees .  Full Article

Bajaj Corp seeks members' nod for share issue of up to 10 bln rupees via QIP
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Bajaj Corp Ltd : Seeks members' nod for issue, allot shares of up to inr 10 billion via qip .  Full Article

Bajaj Corp Ltd declares interim dividend
Thursday, 7 Jan 2016 

Bajaj Corp Ltd:Recommended interim dividend on equity shares of the company for financial year 2015-16, at rate of 1150 pct. (i.e. 11.50 Indian rupees per share) on equity shares of face value of 1 Indian rupee each.  Full Article

Bajaj Corp Ltd News

MEDIA-India's Bajaj Corp to go for acquisitions, to target niche brands - PTI in Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

Earnings vs. Estimates

