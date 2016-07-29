BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L)
UK's CMA : To review undertakings given by British Aerospace Plc, now BAE Systems Plc, arising from acquisition of General Electric Co unit in Nov 1999 .Undertakings given by BAE Systems have been subject to three reviews to date. Full Article
BAE Systems plc:Australian tax authorities on Thursday took the unprecedented step of publishing the records of hundreds of companies, which show they paid little or no tax on their in-country earnings - RTRS.Of more than 1,500 largely foreign-owned companies which reported total earnings over A$100 mln ($72.11 mln) in the 2014 financial year, more than a third paid no tax, the Australian Taxation Office data showed. - RTRS.Australia has led efforts at the Group of 20 rich nations to close tax loopholes, but the ATO's move appears to have caught ministers off-guard - RTRS."Just because they don't pay tax doesn't mean that they are avoiding tax," Assistant Treasurer Kelly O'Dwyer told reporters, adding the government had strengthened the ATO's powers to ensure corporations paid their dues. - RTRS.Commissioner of Taxation Chris Jordan criticised certain foreign-owned companies for being "overly aggressive in the way they structure their operations". - RTRS."We will continue to challenge the more aggressive arrangements to show that we are resolute about ensuring companies are not unreasonably playing on the edge. - RTRS.The ATO has the powers to release such sensitive corporate information but has never done so until now.Among the offshore firms that paid no tax on their Australian earnings were Halliburton Co, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Boeing Co , BAE Systems Plc, SABMiller Plc SAB.L, Honda Motor and Ford Motor Co - RTRS. Full Article
BAE Systems plc:Says private placement of guaranteed notes to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.Says notes will be issued by BAE Systems Holdings Inc. and guaranteed by BAE Systems plc.Says notes to be issued consist of $500 million aggregate principal amount of Notes paying 2.850% interest and maturing on Dec. 15, 2020, $750 million aggregate principal amount of Notes paying 3.850% interest and maturing on Dec. 15, 2025.And $250 million aggregate principal amount of Notes paying 4.750% interest and maturing on Oct. 7, 2044.Says net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including repayment of indebtedness.Says offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 10, 2015. Full Article
Oct 18 Britain's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday.