BAE Systems plc:Australian tax authorities on Thursday took the unprecedented step of publishing the records of hundreds of companies, which show they paid little or no tax on their in-country earnings - RTRS.Of more than 1,500 largely foreign-owned companies which reported total earnings over A$100 mln ($72.11 mln) in the 2014 financial year, more than a third paid no tax, the Australian Taxation Office data showed. - RTRS.Australia has led efforts at the Group of 20 rich nations to close tax loopholes, but the ATO's move appears to have caught ministers off-guard - RTRS."Just because they don't pay tax doesn't mean that they are avoiding tax," Assistant Treasurer Kelly O'Dwyer told reporters, adding the government had strengthened the ATO's powers to ensure corporations paid their dues. - RTRS.Commissioner of Taxation Chris Jordan criticised certain foreign-owned companies for being "overly aggressive in the way they structure their operations". - RTRS."We will continue to challenge the more aggressive arrangements to show that we are resolute about ensuring companies are not unreasonably playing on the edge. - RTRS.The ATO has the powers to release such sensitive corporate information but has never done so until now.Among the offshore firms that paid no tax on their Australian earnings were Halliburton Co, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Boeing Co , BAE Systems Plc, SABMiller Plc SAB.L, Honda Motor and Ford Motor Co - RTRS.