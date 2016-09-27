Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

A.G.Barr H1 pretax profit 21.1 mln stg

A.G.Barr Plc : Interim dividend up 5 percent to 3.53 penceper share . H1 pretax profit 21.1 million stg . H1 revenue 125.6 million stg versus 130.3 million stg year ago . Interim dividend of 3.53p per share (2015: 3.36p), an increase of 5 pct on prior year .Remain on track to deliver profit (before tax and exceptionals) slightly ahead of last year.

AG Barr sees H1 like-for-like revenue down 2.9 pct to 125 mln stg

A.G.Barr Plc : Impact of weaker sterling will not have a significant impact in 2016 . Anticipated input costs will increase in 2017, providing management time to adjust plans accordingly. . In six month period UK soft drinks market performance has been challenging .We anticipate revenue in 6 mths to June 30 of 125 mln stg, down 2.9 pct year on year on a like for like basis..

A.G. Barr PLC recommends final dividend

A.G. Barr PLC:Recommends final dividend of 9.97p per share to give a total dividend for the full year of 13.33p per share, a full year increase of 10.0 pct. on the prior year.Says dividend will be paid on June 10, 2016 to all shareholders who are on register of members on May 12, 2016.