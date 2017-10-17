Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Bajaj Auto Sept-qtr profit down about 1 pct

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd :Sept quarter net profit 11.12 billion rupees versus 11.23 billion rupees last year.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter net profit was 11.11 billion rupees.Sept quarter total revenue from operations 65.66 billion rupees versus 64.32 billion rupees last year.

India's Bajaj Auto Sept sales jump 13.8 pct y/y

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Auto Ltd ::* Says September total sales of 428,752 vehicles versus 376,765 vehicles last year..* Says September motorcycles sales of 369,678 vehicles versus 331,976 vehicles last year.* Says September commercial vehicles sales of 59,074 vehicles versus 44,789 vehicles last year.

Bajaj Auto August total sales down about 5.12 pct

Bajaj Auto Ltd : Says August total sales of 325,347 vehicles versus 341,965 vehicles last year . Says August exports 125,033 vehicles, down 31 percent ; domestic vehicles 200314, up 25 percent . Says August motorcycles sales of 279,911 vehicles down 4 percent; commercial vehicles 45,436, down 12 percent .

Bajaj Auto July total sales falls marginally

Bajaj Auto Ltd : July total sales of 329,833 vehicles versus 330,231 vehicles last year . July motorcycles sales of 285,527 vehicles versus 282,433 vehicles last year . July commercial vehicles sales of 44,306 vehicles versus 47,798 vehicles last year .

Bajaj Auto June-qtr profit up about 2 pct

Bajaj Auto Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 9.78 billion rupees; June-quarter total income from operations 60.89 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 9.57 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 58.81 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June quarter net profit was 9.63 billion rupees .

Bajaj Auto June total sales down about 4 pct

Bajaj Auto Ltd : India's Bajaj Auto Ltd says June total sales of 316,969 vehicles versus 331,317 vehicles last year .

Bajaj Auto May total sales rises

Bajaj Auto Ltd : Says may total sales of 347,655 vehicles versus 345,438 vehicles last year . India's Bajaj Auto Ltd says may motorcycles sales of 307,344 vehicles versus 301,862 vehicles last year . India's Bajaj Auto Ltd says may commercial vehicles sales of 40311 vehicles versus 43,576 vehicles last year .

India's Bajaj Auto March-qtr net profit up about 29 pct

Bajaj Auto Ltd : India's Bajaj Auto Ltd says March-quarter net profit 8.03 billion rupees versus net profit of 6.22 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 53.04 billion rupees versus 46.24 billion rupees year ago . Consensus forecast for March-quarter profit was 7.97 billion rupees . Recommends final dividend of INR 5 per share .

Bajaj Auto Ltd declares interim dividend

Bajaj Auto Ltd:Declared interim dividend at the rate of 50 Indian rupees per equity share of 10 Indian rupees each (i.e. 500 %), for the financial year ending March 31, 2016.