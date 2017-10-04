Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)
266.70GBp
3:35pm IST
-2.20 (-0.82%)
268.90
270.00
270.60
264.10
332,597
2,172,552
299.30
252.50
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami
Oct 4 (Reuters) - BALFOUR BEATTY PLC
Balfour CEO says some new UK infrastructure orders delayed after Brexit
Balfour Beatty Plc
Balfour Beatty restarts dividends, says no Brexit impact yet
Balfour Beatty Plc
Balfour Beatty awarded $697m U.S. caltrain contract
Balfour Beatty Plc
International Public Partnerships says acquires 10 Building Schools for Future interests
International Public Partnerships Ltd
Balfour Beatty says sells entire interest in infrastructure fund to Wafra
Balfour Beatty Plc
Balfour Beatty says overall trading remains in line with expectations
Balfour Beatty Plc
HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd acquires of 30% interest in M1-A1 Link Road (Lofthouse to Bramham) DBFO Road Project from Balfour Beatty plc
HICL Infrastructure Company Ltd:Says acquisition of a 30 pct. interest in the M1-A1 Link Road (Lofthouse to Bramham) DBFO Road Project from Balfour Beatty plc for £14.5 mln. Full Article
Balfour Beatty Plc awarded 104 million pounds road scheme
Balfour Beatty Plc:Says it has been awarded a £104 million road scheme by Norfolk County Council to complete works on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NNDR).Says new road will serve Broadland, Norfolk, and improve access to North Norfolk and Norwich International Airport, with better links to Great Yarmouth and the south of the region.Says it will also bring relief on congested and unsuitable roads around the north and east of Norwich and improve capacity for future growth in jobs and housing. Full Article
BRIEF-Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International
* BALFOUR BEATTY REACHES AGREEMENT TO SELL HEERY INTERNATIONAL