TBQ Foods GmbH buys 79.48 pct of Banvit Bandirma at $269.2 mln

May 26 (Reuters) - BANVIT BANDIRMA ::SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SELL 79.48 PERCENT OF BANVIT BANDIRMA AT $269.2 MILLION TO TBQ FOODS GMBH, A PARTNERSHIP COMPANY OF QATAR HOLDING LLC AND BRF FOODS GMBH.THE FINAL PRICE MAY BE ADJUSTED AT THE DATE OF THE SHARE TRANSFER.

Banvit Q2 net result turns to profit of 43.2 mln lira

Banvit : Q2 net profit of 43.2 million lira ($14.69 million) versus loss of 9.8 million lira year ago .Q2 revenue of 518.9 million lira versus 529.1 million lira year ago.

Banvit plans to issue up to 100.0 million lira bonds

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS :Plans to issue up to 100.0 million lira ($34.45 million) bonds for qualified investors.

Banvit Q1 net loss shrinks to 14.8 mln lira

Banvit : Q1 net loss of 14.8 million lira ($4.99 million) versus loss of 25.8 million lira year ago .Q1 revenue of 430.6 million lira versus 503.1 million lira year ago.

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS decides to start talks for partnership with potential investment groups

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS:Decides to start talks for partnership with potential investment groups that can be established with private placement or other ways.

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS signs 492.2 million lira credit agreement

Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayii AS:Signs 492.2 million lira credit agreement to refinance existing loans.The credit consists of two tranches, credit A: 270.0 million lira with 5 years and credit B: 222.2 million lira with 12 years maturity.