BASF India June-qtr profit down about 87 pct

BASF India Ltd : Says June-quarter net profit 98.1 million rupees; total income from operations 15.13 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 781.6 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 14.71 billion rupees .

Sonal Adhesives gets legal notices by BASF India, D. Jamnadas & Co

Sonal Adhesives Ltd : Got legal notices against co by BASF India Ltd and D. Jamnadas & Co; co has given legal replies to the said notices .

BASF India seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong

BASF India Ltd : Seeks members' nod to enter into deals with BASF Hongkong for sale/purchase of materials upto maximum annual value of 20 billion rupees .