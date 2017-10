Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

BASF completes sale of electrolytes manufacturing site in Suzhou

Oct 23 (Reuters) - BASF SE ::COMPLETES TRANSACTION TO SELL ELECTROLYTES MANUFACTURING SITE IN SUZHOU, CHINA TO SHENZHEN CAPCHEM‍​.DIVESTITURE INCLUDES A PRODUCTION SITE AND THE TRANSFER OF 69 EMPLOYEES TO CAPCHEM.

Recticel provides update on non-conform BASF TDI issue

Oct 19 (Reuters) - RECTICEL NV ::RECTICEL PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE NON-CONFORM BASF TDI ISSUE.‍ALL AFFECTED SITES HAVE RESTARTED PRODUCTION WITH CONFORM TDI AFTER NON-CONFORM BASF TDI ISSUE​.ALL AFFECTED FOAM PRODUCTS STILL IN THE RECTICEL SITES HAVE BEEN QUARANTINED‍​.‍BASF OFFERS TO COLLECT ALL FOAM PRODUCTS PRODUCED WITH NON-CONFORM BASF TDI.RECTICEL HAS COMPLETED THE TRACEABILITY EXERCISE TO IDENTIFY ALL AFFECTED FOAM DELIVERIES‍​.‍BASF STATES THERE IS NO HEALTH RISK.

Basf declares force majeure for ecoflex and ecovio‍​

Oct 18 (Reuters) - BASF SE ::ON OCTOBER 13, 2017, BASF DETECTED A TECHNICAL DEFECT IN THE ECOFLEX PLANT AT ITS LUDWIGSHAFEN SITE‍​.TO FIX THE DEFECT, THE PLANT HAS BEEN SHUT DOWN‍​.BASF IS DECLARING FORCE MAJEURE FOR ECOFLEX AND ECOVIO.CURRENTLY, IT IS EXPECTED THAT THE SHUTDOWN WILL LAST AT LEAST THREE WEEKS.QUANTITY OF ABOUT 1,500 TONS AFFECTED BY FORCE MAJEURE.

BASF says no health threat from contaminated and recalled TDI

Oct 12 (Reuters) - BASF :Says contaminated and recalled TDI shows low level of dichlorobenzene, no health threat.

Recticel affected by supplies of non-conform TDI from BASF

Oct 10 (Reuters) - RECTICEL NV ::AFFECTED BY NON-CONFORMING TDI SUPPLIES BY BASF‍​.HAS TAKEN IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES IN AFFECTED SITES, WITH A TEMPORARY STOP IN PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES‍​.RECTICEL IS COMMITTED TO LIMIT THE IMPACT FOR ITS CUSTOMERS TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT POSSIBLE‍​.HAS BEEN NOTIFIED BY BASF THAT BETWEEN 25 AUG AND 29 SEPT POLLUTED TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE WAS SUPPLIED BY BASF PLANT.‍POLLUTED TOLUENE DIISOCYANATE ("TDI") HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY BASF PLANT IN LUDWIGSHAFEN (GERMANY) TO FIVE RECTICEL SITES‍​.HAS INFORMED CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY ISSUE, IS WORKING WITH BASF TO CONDUCT SAMPLE TESTING AND RISK ASSESSMENT ON THE NON- CONFORM TDI‍​.CONSEQUENCES OF THIS QUALITY ISSUE ARE EXPECTED TO BE RESOLVED IN DUE COURSE.PRODUCTION AND DELIVERIES PROGRESSIVELY RESUMING ALREADY IN THE COMING DAYS‍​.

BASF: Joint venture of BASF and Avantium established

BASF SE : Joint venture of BASF and Avantium established . Aim of the JV named Synvina with headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, is to build up world-leading positions in FDCA (furandicarboxylic acid) and PEF (polymer polyethylenefuranoate ) .FDCA production plant with up to 50,000 tons capacity planned.

Credit rating agency Scope rates BASF 'A'

Credit rating agency Scope : Rates BASF for first time, rates BASF 'A' . Chief executive says expects to rate another 4-5 DAX-listed companies this year Further company coverage: [BASFn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Basf divests global photoinitiator business to IGM Resins

Basf SE : Divests global photoinitiator business to IGM Resins . Approximately 120 employees are affected globally .Both parties have agreed not to disclose financial details of the acquisition.

BASF, Toda Kogyo in talks to merge CAM ops in North America

BASF : Says BASF, Toda Kogyo enter negotiations to collaborate in cathode active materials in North America . Says proposed collaboration to focus on broad range of CAM and respective precursors in North America for use in lithium-ion batteries for autos, consumer electronics and stationary storage markets . Says would combine CAM business in North America with Toda Kogyo's .Says would have a majority ownership stake in the proposed collaboration.

S.Africa's Competion Commission approves Akzo Nobel, BASF IC deal

South Africa's Competition Commision: • South Africa's Competition Commision approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Akzo Nobel intends to acquire BASF IC • Competition Commission (commission) has approved without conditions intermediate merger whereby Akzo Nobel intends to acquire BASF IC:.