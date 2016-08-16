Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Brait SE allocates 100 mln euros to buyback programme over next 12 mnths

Brait Se : Intends to continue its ordinary share buyback programme . Objectives of buyback programme are to reduce capital of company .Maximum amount allocated to buyback programme over next 12 months is 100 million euros.

Brait says NAV per share fell 3.2 pct for quarter to June 30

Brait Se : Impact of uk referendum vote resulted in pound weakening; applying unchanged exchange rate co's nav per share at 30 june would be zar139.93; up 2.7 percent .Nav per share decreased by 3.2% to zar131.94 for quarter ended 30 june 2016 (31 march 2016: zar136.27 per share).

Brait SE says NAV per share at March 31 at zar136.27

Brait SE : Audited results for year ended 31 march 2016 and proposed bonus share issue or, alternatively, cash dividend . Brait proposes an ordinary share bonus issue, or alternatively, cash dividend of zar1.3627 per ordinary share (76.7% increase on fy2015) . Brait's reported nav per share at 31 March 2016 is zar136.27 which represents growth of 76.7% . Operating expenditure for year of zar435 million represents a ratio of 0.53% to aum (fy2015: 0.44%) compared to target of 0.85% or less . Brait's net investment inflows of zar17.7 billion .Proposed bonus share issue of new, ordinary shares with par value of eur0.22 each in proportion to shareholding of each respective shareholder.

Brait sees FY NAV/shr in rand up 74-80 pct

Brait Se :Net asset value ("NAV") per share for year ended 31 March 2016 is anticipated to have increased in rand by 74 pct to 80 pct to between zar134.19 and zar138.82.