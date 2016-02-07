Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

British American Tobacco PLC - Members of US Congress call for investigation into tobacco giant - Independent

British American Tobacco PLC:Members of the US Congress have called for a Department of Justice investigation into tobacco giant British American Tobacco following allegations the company bribed officials and politicians in Africa to undermine UN health campaigns and put rival cigarette-makers out of business - Independent.How 'The IoS' broke the story about the bribery allegations in December.Eight congressmen – from both the Senate and the House of Representatives – have made a complaint about BAT, Britain's fifth biggest company, calling for an investigation into whether it has violated the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.The bribery allegations, first revealed by The Independent on Sunday and the BBC, are in a dossier of claims passed to the UK's Serious Fraud Office by Paul Hopkins, a BAT whistleblower who worked in Africa for BAT for 13 years.Experts described Mr Hopkins as the most significant whistleblower from the industry since Jeffrey Wigand, subject of the Oscar-nominated film The Insider, starring Russell Crowe.

British American Tobacco PLC - Big Tobacco faces blow as top court adviser backs EU law - Reuters

British American Tobacco PLC:An adviser to Europe's highest court said an EU law on cigarettes was valid, rebuffing a challenge from Philip Morris International PM.N and British American Tobacco BATS.L, though the court still has to deliver a final ruling - RTRS.The opinion, if adopted by the court in Luxembourg, would be a blow to Big Tobacco companies, which had lobbied vigorously against what was seen as some of the world's strictest anti-tobacco legislation. - RTRS.In a majority of cases, opinions of the court advisers are reflected in the final ruling, which should follow in the coming months. - RTRS."(The advocate general) considers the EU tobacco directive of 2014 to be valid," the opinion published on Wednesday said. - RTRS."The EU legislature did not exceed the considerable latitude to be given to it in ensuring that tobacco and related products may be placed on the market under uniform conditions throughout the EU without losing sight of the fundamental objective of a high level of health protection." - RTRS.The EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) was adopted in May 2014 and comes into force next year. Key provisions include the standardisation of packaging, a prohibition by 2020 on menthol cigarettes and special rules for e-cigarettes. - RTRS.The TPD requires health warnings that include discouraging images to cover 65 percent of tobacco packages. - RTRS.

British American Tobacco PLC paid union to disrupt production at one of its chief rivals, whistleblower claims - Independent

British American Tobacco PLC:British American Tobacco (BAT) recruited and paid for a union to disrupt production at one of its chief rivals, according to a whistleblower. The union plan was part of a strategy to drive Mastermind Tobacco, an African rival, out of business - Independent.The clandestine plot is revealed in internal BAT documents disclosed by whistleblower Paul Hopkins, who worked for the tobacco giant in Africa for 13 years. - Independent.The strategy also involved bribing Kenyan tax officials to disclose its rival's confidential tax dealings, paying company officials to disclose vital corporate secrets, and offering cash to port officials to "lose" or impound its rival's export shipments and supplies of raw materials - Independent.Under the scheme, BAT recruited "vocal employees from various departments such as marketing, leaf [tobacco], transport and factory" to be union reps. They were approached with "a handsome offer", the report said. - Independent.BAT budgeted 4.5 million Kenyan shillings (£30,000) for five union reps, it added. As the union reps might face violent opposition, the money "will be able to cater for risk including terminal benefits just in case", it said - Independent.The person recruited to organise the union was told the money was coming from an anti-tobacco campaign group. BAT also paid to officially register Mastermind workers with the Kenyan Commercial Food and Allied Workers Union - Independent.