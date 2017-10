Barloworld Ltd : Deputy Chief Executive Dominic Sewela appointed as CEO-designate of company effective Oct. 1 2016 .Clive Thomson will remain employed by company in an advisory capacity for a short period.

Barloworld Ltd : Revenue up 4% to R31.9 billion for six months ended March 31 . Interim dividend per share maintained at 115 cents . Headline earnings per share down 9% to 335 cents for six months to 31 March 2016 .Current order book for equipment Southern Africa down on sept 2015; selected mining project opportunities in pipeline could boost revs in 2017 & 2018 financial years.