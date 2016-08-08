Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bayer Cropscience June-qtr profit up about 19 pct

Bayer CropScience Ltd : June-quarter net profit 1.31 billion rupees . June-quarter net sales 8.34 billion rupees . Net profit in June quarter last year was 1.17 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 7.73 billion rupees .

Bayer CropScience seeks members' nod to appoint Ulrich Stefer as CFO

Bayer CropScience Ltd : Seeks members' nod for appointment of Ulrich Stefer as Chief Financial Officer . Seeks members' nod for approval of transaction with Bayer BioScience Private Limited .

Bayer Cropscience appoints Pankaj Patel as chairman of board

Bayer CropScience Ltd : Appointed Pankaj Patel as the chairman of the board with effect from July 05, 2016 .

Bayer CropScience says Vijay Mallya resigns as chairman

Bayer CropScience Ltd : Vijay Mallya resigns as the chairman of the board of Bayer Cropscience Limited w.e.f. June 30, 2016 .

Bayer Cropscience March-qtr profit down about 62 pct

Bayer CropScience Ltd : March-quarter net profit 165 million rupees versus net profit of 434 million rupees year ago . March-quarter net sales 5.01 billion rupees versus 5.41 billion rupees year ago . Recommended dividend of INR 17 per share .