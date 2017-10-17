Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Bayer files for Japanese approval of extended half-life Hemophilia A compound

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Bayer AG :Submits its extended half-life Hemophilia A compound for marketing authorization in Japan​.Says ‍pivotal studies with BAY94-9027 showed that bleed protection was achieved with extended dosing intervals​.

EU to decide "shortly" on Bayer request for Monsanto extension

Sept 19 (Reuters) - European Commission::to decide shortly on Bayer << >> request for Monsanto << >> anti-trust review deadline extension.

Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer

Monsanto Co: Monsanto shareowners approve merger with Bayer . Under terms of merger agreement, Monsanto shareowners will receive $128 per share in cash at closing of merger . Close of transaction expected by end of 2017 .About 99% of all votes cast, on November 7, 2016, record date for special meeting, were voted in favor of merger.

Bayer and Versant Ventures announce the launch of BlueRock Therapeutics

Bayer AG :Bayer and Versant Ventures join forces to launch stem cell therapy company BlueRock Therapeutics with $225 million series A financing.

Monsanto sets special shareholder meeting date to vote on merger proposal with Bayer

Monsanto Company :Monsanto co - designated December 13, 2016 as date for a special meeting of shareowners to vote upon proposal to adopt merger agreement with Bayer.

FDA concludes Xarelto clinical trial results not affected by Alere's INRatio

U.S. FDA: Analyses conclude that Xarelto clinical trial results were not affected by Alere's faulty monitoring device INRatio .FDA concludes blood thinner drug Xarelto is a safe and effective alternative to warfarin in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Monsanto Q4 Loss Per Share of $0.44 on an as-reported basis

Monsanto Co : Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To EPS Growth In FY17 . Initial Steps Underway To Close On Deal With Bayer To Unlock Value For Shareowners . Continued Soybean Technology Expansion And Cost Discipline Expected To Drive Return To Eps Growth In Fy17 . Q4 Earnings Per Share View $-0.03, Revenue View $2.36 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Company Reiterated Confidence In Timelines To Close Deal With Bayer By End Of Calendar Year 2017 . In 2017, Company Expects Agricultural Productivity Segment To Deliver $900 Million To $1 Billion Of Gross Profit . In Soybeans, Greater Than 20 Percent Growth In Gross Profit, Coupled With Margin Improvement, Is Expected Year-Over-Year In Fiscal 2017 . Operating Expenses In 2017 Expected To More Than Offset Savings From Restructuring And Cost-Savings Plans . Sees FY 2017 Earnings Per Share $3.83 To $4.35 . Sees As-Reported FY17 EPS Guidance At $3.83 To $4.35 And Ongoing EPS Guidance At $4.50 To $4.90 . Qtrly Net Sales $2,562 Million Versus $2,355 Million Last Year . For Q4, Company Reported $0.44 Loss Per Share On An As-Reported Basis . For Q4, Company Reported $0.07 Earnings Per Share On An Ongoing Basis . Qtrly Ongoing EPS Results Were Better Than Fiscal Year 2015, Driven By $157 Million Gain From Formation Of Sorghum Joint Venture With Remington . FY2017 Earnings Per Share View $4.91, Revenue View $13.83 Billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Bayer receives EU approval for new five-year contraceptive

Bayer AG : Receives green light for new five-year contraceptive in EU Further company coverage: [BAYGn.DE] ((frankfurt.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1270;)).

Bayer and DelSiTech partner to develop drug delivery technology for Ophthalmology

Bayer Ag : Delsitech to receive number of undisclosed milestone payments triggered by successful completion of different stages of development . Bayer and delsitech partner to develop drug delivery technology for ophthalmology .Bayer will fund all development and commercialization costs of collaborative projects.