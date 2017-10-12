Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement.Blackberry Ltd - Additional terms of agreement are confidential..Blackberry Ltd - Financial structure of agreement includes on-going payments from Blu products to Blackberry.Blackberry - Agreement results in settlement of all existing patent litigation between cos, withdrawal of pending actions in United States.
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry expands its channel ecosystem with six new partners in India.Says has added six new partners in India.
Sept 13 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry and Timex Group enter patent license agreement.Additional terms of agreement are confidential..Financial structure of deal includes on-going royalty payments from Timex to Blackberry.
Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry ltd - announced partnership with isara corporation, a provider of quantum-resistant cryptography.
Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry ltd announced its latest series of android smartphones, DTEK60 . Blackberry ltd says DTEK60 is available to purchase from shopblackberry.com in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands for $499 .Blackberry ltd says availability of DTEK60 in additional global channels and countries will be announced in coming weeks.
BlackBerry Ltd : CEO John Chen says company showed solid progress on overall operating profitability in Q2 . CEO says expects new hardware strategy to expand market access, increase unit volumes, and improve profit margins . CEO says software growth in quarter was driven by enterprise mobility, crisis management software, and QNX; no intellectual property revenue . CEO says recognized revenue on around 400,000 devices with average selling price of $271 . CFO James Yersh says expects gross margin in high-50 percent range in next quarter . CFO says mobility solutions unit's gross margin was 26 percent, up from 8 percent in prior quarter . CFO says net cash position was $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter . CFO says expects to be free cah flow positive in Q4; maintains positive EBITDA outlook for full fiscal year . CEO John Chen says pursuing other device software licensing deals, in talks in china and india . CEO says has big team working on bringing its Android-based devices up to same level of security as BlackBerry 10 operating system . CEO says taking royalty per unit in new hardware model . CEO says lots of activity around patent licensing, doesn't know timing . CEO says hardware transition will be completed in this fiscal year . CEO says reduced interest expenses likely to contribute 4-5 cents to improved earnings per share outlook Further company coverage: [BB.TO] (Reporting by Alastair Sharp) ((alastair.sharp@reuters.com;)).
Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry announces first major device software licensing agreement with joint venture PT BB Merah Putih . BB Merah Putih will source, distribute and promote Blackberry-branded devices that use Blackberry's Android software .Agreement to license Blackberry software and services for production of handsets for Indonesian market.
Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry announces appointment of Steven Capelli as Chief Financial Officer . Capelli will succeed James Yersh . Most recently, Capelli was President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sybase .Effective October 1, Capelli will lead company's corporate accounting, FP&A, treasury, tax, procurement and investor relations teams.
Blackberry Ltd : Qtrly non-GAAP software and services revenue of $156 million . Qtrly non-GAAP gross margin of 62%; GAAP gross margin of 29% . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 GAAP revenue $334 million versus $490 million . "Remain on track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software and services for the full fiscal year" . Revising upward non-gaap earnings per share outlook to range of breakeven to a 5 cent loss, versus current consensus of a 15 cent loss . Company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners . Blackberry reports 89% year over year growth in GAAP software and services revenue for Q2 fiscal 2017 . Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $352 million . Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share was break even; Q2 GAAP net loss was $0.71 per basic share . Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was approximately $2.5 billion as of August 31, 2016 . Qtrly non-GAAP revenue breakdown was about 44% for software and services, 26% for service access fees, 30% for mobility solutions . Q2 software & services operating income $29 million .FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry announces redemption of existing convertible debentures and issuance of new convertible debentures . Announces amendment of indenture governing 6 percent unsecured convertible debentures to permit optional redemption prior to nov 13, 2016 . There will be issuance of notice of redemption to holders of 6 percent debentures for company to redeem outstanding amount of 6% debentures on Sept 2 . 6% debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at a redemption price of 106.7213% of outstanding principal amount of debentures . Approximately $1.245 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 percent debentures remains outstanding . Entered into agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, other institutional investors . Normal course issuer bid for 6% debentures announced by blackberry on August 4, 2016 will terminate upon completion of redemption . Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures of company on private placement basis for subscription price of $605 million .Under agreement with Fairfax, Blackberry's 3.75% debentures will be convertible into common shares of Blackberry at price of $10/share.
