Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry and Blu Products enter into patent license agreement.Blackberry Ltd - ‍Additional terms of agreement are confidential.​.Blackberry Ltd - ‍Financial structure of agreement includes on-going payments from Blu products to Blackberry​.Blackberry - Agreement results in settlement of all existing patent litigation between cos, withdrawal of pending actions in United States​.

Blackberry expands channel ecosystem with 6 new partners in India

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry expands its channel ecosystem with six new partners in India.Says ‍has added six new partners in India​.

Blackberry and Timex Group enter patent license agreement

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry and Timex Group enter patent license agreement.Additional terms of agreement are confidential.​.Financial structure of deal includes on-going royalty payments from Timex to Blackberry​.

Blackberry partners with Isara Corp

Blackberry Ltd :Blackberry ltd - announced partnership with isara corporation, a provider of quantum-resistant cryptography.

Blackberry announced its latest series of android smartphones

Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry ltd announced its latest series of android smartphones, DTEK60 . Blackberry ltd says DTEK60 is available to purchase from shopblackberry.com in US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands for $499 .Blackberry ltd says availability of DTEK60 in additional global channels and countries will be announced in coming weeks.

Blackberry CEO says expects new hardware strategy to increase unit volumes, improve margins

BlackBerry Ltd : CEO John Chen says company showed solid progress on overall operating profitability in Q2 . CEO says expects new hardware strategy to expand market access, increase unit volumes, and improve profit margins . CEO says software growth in quarter was driven by enterprise mobility, crisis management software, and QNX; no intellectual property revenue . CEO says recognized revenue on around 400,000 devices with average selling price of $271 . CFO James Yersh says expects gross margin in high-50 percent range in next quarter . CFO says mobility solutions unit's gross margin was 26 percent, up from 8 percent in prior quarter . CFO says net cash position was $1.2 billion at the end of the quarter . CFO says expects to be free cah flow positive in Q4; maintains positive EBITDA outlook for full fiscal year . CEO John Chen says pursuing other device software licensing deals, in talks in china and india . CEO says has big team working on bringing its Android-based devices up to same level of security as BlackBerry 10 operating system . CEO says taking royalty per unit in new hardware model . CEO says lots of activity around patent licensing, doesn't know timing . CEO says hardware transition will be completed in this fiscal year . CEO says reduced interest expenses likely to contribute 4-5 cents to improved earnings per share outlook Further company coverage: [BB.TO] (Reporting by Alastair Sharp) ((alastair.sharp@reuters.com;)).

Blackberry announces first major device software licensing agreement with joint venture PT BB Merah Putih

Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry announces first major device software licensing agreement with joint venture PT BB Merah Putih . BB Merah Putih will source, distribute and promote Blackberry-branded devices that use Blackberry's Android software .Agreement to license Blackberry software and services for production of handsets for Indonesian market.

Blackberry announces appointment of Steven Capelli as CFO

Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry announces appointment of Steven Capelli as Chief Financial Officer . Capelli will succeed James Yersh . Most recently, Capelli was President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sybase .Effective October 1, Capelli will lead company's corporate accounting, FP&A, treasury, tax, procurement and investor relations teams.

Blackberry reports Q2 GAAP net loss $0.71 per basic share

Blackberry Ltd : Qtrly non-GAAP software and services revenue of $156 million . Qtrly non-GAAP gross margin of 62%; GAAP gross margin of 29% . Q2 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $391.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 GAAP revenue $334 million versus $490 million . "Remain on track to deliver 30 percent revenue growth in software and services for the full fiscal year" . Revising upward non-gaap earnings per share outlook to range of breakeven to a 5 cent loss, versus current consensus of a 15 cent loss . Company plans to end all internal hardware development and will outsource that function to partners . Blackberry reports 89% year over year growth in GAAP software and services revenue for Q2 fiscal 2017 . Qtrly non-GAAP total revenue of $352 million . Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share was break even; Q2 GAAP net loss was $0.71 per basic share . Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments was approximately $2.5 billion as of August 31, 2016 . Qtrly non-GAAP revenue breakdown was about 44% for software and services, 26% for service access fees, 30% for mobility solutions . Q2 software & services operating income $29 million .FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $1.60 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Blackberry says Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for some of its debentures

Blackberry Ltd : Blackberry announces redemption of existing convertible debentures and issuance of new convertible debentures . Announces amendment of indenture governing 6 percent unsecured convertible debentures to permit optional redemption prior to nov 13, 2016 . There will be issuance of notice of redemption to holders of 6 percent debentures for company to redeem outstanding amount of 6% debentures on Sept 2 . 6% debentures will be redeemed on redemption date at a redemption price of 106.7213% of outstanding principal amount of debentures . Approximately $1.245 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 percent debentures remains outstanding . Entered into agreement with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, other institutional investors . Normal course issuer bid for 6% debentures announced by blackberry on August 4, 2016 will terminate upon completion of redemption . Fairfax, other investors to subscribe for 3.75% unsecured convertible debentures of company on private placement basis for subscription price of $605 million .Under agreement with Fairfax, Blackberry's 3.75% debentures will be convertible into common shares of Blackberry at price of $10/share.