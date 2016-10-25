BBA Aviation PLC (BBA.L)
309.00GBp
3:30pm IST
-0.70 (-0.23%)
309.70
310.20
310.20
308.30
78,486
1,719,837
324.50
241.80
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
UK's CMA says investigating Menzies deal to buy BBA unit
UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):Considering whether acquisition by Menzies Aviation Plc of Asig Holdings Limited, will result in creation of a relevant merger situation. Full Article
BBA Aviation H1 revenue from cont ops up 15.7 pct to $1.02 bln
Bba Aviation Plc
BBA Aviation says trading in line with expectations
Bba Aviation Plc
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 38 points higher at 7410.3 on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters. * ACACIA: The Tanzanian government and Barrick Gold have started talks to resolve a tax dispute involving the Canadian company's subsidiary Acacia Mining, the president's office said on Monday. * BHP: BHP Billiton on Tuesday denied commentary in a Brazilian newspaper that it has agreed to sell its stake in the Samarco iron ore mine to its