Bba Aviation Plc : H1 revenue from continuing operations rose 15.7 percent to 1.021 billion usd . Says $128.9 million asig write-down resulting from reclassification as held for sal . Says h1 adjusted underlying eps up 6.4% . Says h1 continuing underlying group operating profit was $135.6 million (h1 2015: $84.2 million) . Says h1 underlying profit before tax increased to $105.5 million (h1 2015: $67.9 million). . Says remain confident in full year outlook and anticipate good further progress in 2016 . Says h1 underlying operating profit (continuing and discontinued) up 56% to $149.6 million . Says adjusted for h1 2015 one-off $5.2 million benefit of reclassification of our investment in hong kong business aviation centre .Says h1 underlying operating profit in flight support increased by 84% to $141.6 million.