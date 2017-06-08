Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Iberdrola consolidates assets in Brazil, possible IPO‍​

June 8 (Reuters) - IBERDROLA SA ::SHAREHOLDERS OF NEOENERGIA , I.E., BB BANCO DE INVESTIMENTO, CAIXA DE PREVIDENCIA DOS FUNCIONARIOS DO BANCO DO BRASIL AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA REACH DEAL SO THAT NEOENERGIA INCORPORATES BUSINESSES OF ELEKTRO ‍​.FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, BANCO DO BRASIL AND PREVI WILL BE THE OWNERS OF ABOUT 9.35 PERCENT AND 38.21 PERCENT, RESPECTIVELY, OF SHARE CAPITAL OF NEOENERGIA, AND IBERDROLA ENERGIA WILL HOLD 52.45 PERCENT‍​.TRANSACTION INCLUDES THE COMMITMENT OF IBERDROLA TO UNDERTAKE THE INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF NEOENERGIA ‍​.SEES THE OPERATION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON ITS ACCOUNTS.

BB and BB Seguridade end partnership talks with Correios

Banco do Brasil : Said on Thursday it ended negotiations to establish strategic partnership with Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company ("Correios") . The agreement for distribution of Banco do Brasil's products and services at the Correios network (Banco Postal) is valid until Dec. 12 . Will analyse its participation in an upcoming partner selection process to be held by Correios based on conditions set out in the Public Selection Notice .BB Segurigade also said it ended talks with Correios without formalising a partnership.

Banco do Brasil announces Q3 own capital interest payment

Banco do Brasil SA : Said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved own capital interest payment for Q3, totalling 352.7 million Brazilian reais ($108.6 million) and corresponding to 0.1267 real per share . Payment date is Sep. 30 . Record date is Sep. 12 .Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Sep. 13.

Banco do Brasil announces complementary own capital interest payment for Q2

Banco do Brasil SA : Said on Thursday that its board on directors has approved to pay complementary own capital interest for Q2 2016, totalling 380.9 million Brazilian reais ($120.8 million), corresponding to 0.1368 real per share . Own capital interest to be adjusted by the Selic rate as of the balance date of June 30 and up to the payment date of Aug 31 . Record date is Aug 22 .Shares to be traded ex-interest as of Aug 23.

Banco do Brasil announces Q2 own capital interest payment

Banco do Brasil SA : Announced on Friday that it approved own capital interest payment for Q2, totalling 383.6 million Brazilian reais ($106.3 million), corresponding to 0.1378 real per share . Payment on June 30 . Record date on June 13 .Shares to be traded ex-interests as of June 14.

Banco do Brasil picks new VP for services, infrastructure

Banco do Brasil SA , Brazil's largest bank, announced on Tuesday the appointment of João Silva Maia as vice president. : Banco do Brasil says Silva Maia will head Services, Infrastructure and Operations division ((Marcelo.Teixeira@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Banco do Brasil announces Q1 complementary own capital interest payment

Banco do Brasil SA : Announced on Thursday that it approved complementary own capital interest payment for Q1, totalling 372.3 million Brazilian reais ($106.0 million), corresponding to 0.1337 real per share . Payment date May 31 . Record date May 23 .Shares to be traded ex-interests as of May 24.

Banco do Brasil SA announces Q1 own capital interest payment

Banco do Brasil SA:Says on March 1 it approved own capital interest payment for Q1, totaling 274.5 million Brazilian reais, corresponding to 0.0983 real per share.This value to be imputed to obligatory minimum dividend for H1.Payment date March 31.Record date March 11.Shares to be traded ex-interests as of March 14.