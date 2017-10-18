Bombardier Inc (BBDa.TO)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus.Moody's - Bombardier deal to complement Airbus' product offering in smaller single-aisle aircraft market without material negative impact on credit metrics. Full Article
Boeing says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet
Oct 17 (Reuters) - Boeing
Unifor says Bombardier, Airbus deal should strengthen program
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unifor -:Says bombardier airbus deal should strengthen program.Good that head office for c series will remain in montreal, and production in canada will remain."Saddened to hear that a new assembly would also be set up at Airbus facility in Alabama".Important that Bombardier Airbus deal is accompanied by firm commitment to retain jobs in production and to keep head office here in Quebec. Full Article
Airbus and Bombardier to become partners on the C series aircraft programme
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Se
Bombardier seeking investors for its aerospace businesses - Bloomberg
Oct 15 (Reuters) - :Bombardier Inc. is seeking investors for its aerospace businesses and considering a sale of some operations - Bloomberg, citing sources. Full Article
Trudeau says confident can get NAFTA deal done by end of 2017
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co
Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says no U.S.-made jets compete with Bombardier - CNBC
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc
Bombardier issues statement on Commerce Department antidumping duties preliminary decision
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc
Unifor says members of Local 1075 in Thunder Bay ratified new three-year agreement with Bombardier
July 9 (Reuters) - Unifor-:Collective agreement with bombardier ratified.Local 1075 in thunder bay have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with Bombardier.New collective agreement includes a seven-day work week for key work stations at plant and new classifications for Bombardier academy trainers.New agreement includes general wage increase of 10 cents per hour year for production workers and 30 cents per hour for skilled trades.New agreement includes pension increases each year and a fold in cost of living allowance. Full Article
Bombardier issues statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx
April 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc
UPDATE 1-Airbus CSeries deal could boost Belfast jobs -UK minister
LONDON/MONTREAL Oct 20 A deal giving Airbus SE a controlling stake in Bombardier Inc's CSeries jets should lead to extra work for the Canadian planemaker's factory in Northern Ireland, UK Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Friday after meeting with executives from both companies.