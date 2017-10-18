Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Moody's:Moody's says Bombardier deal is credit positive for Airbus.Moody's - Bombardier deal to complement Airbus' product offering in smaller single-aisle aircraft market without material negative impact on credit metrics.

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Boeing -:Says Airbus/Bombardier deal "has no impact on the pending proceedings at all" - tweet ‍​.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Unifor​ -:Says ‍bombardier airbus deal should strengthen program.Good that head office for c series will remain in montreal, and production in canada will remain​."Saddened to hear that a new assembly would also be set up at Airbus facility in Alabama​".Important that Bombardier Airbus deal is accompanied by firm commitment to retain jobs in production and to keep head office here in Quebec.

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Airbus Se ::Airbus says co, Bombardier are to become partners on the c series aircraft programme; corresponding agreement was signed on Oct 16.Airbus says co to acquire majority stake in the C series aircraft limited partnership‍​.Airbus says Airbus will acquire a 50.01pct interest in C series aircraft limited partnership at closing.Airbus says under deal, co to provide procurement, sales, marketing, customer support expertise to the C series aircraft limited partnership.Airbus says CSALP’s headquarters and primary assembly line and related functions will remain in québec.Airbus says Bombardier and investissement Québec will own about 31pct and 19pct respectively in C series aircraft limited partnership.Airbus ‍​says deal also contemplates Bombardier will continue with its current funding plan of CSALP.Airbus says Airbus will be entitled to name the chairman of CSALP.Airbus says CSALP's board will initially consist of seven directors, four of whom will be proposed by Airbus, two by Bombardier, and one by IQ.Airbus - deal has been approved by the boards of directors of both Airbus and Bombardier, as well as the cabinet of the government of Québec.Airbus says deal also provides for issuance to Airbus, upon closing, of warrants exercisable to acquire up to 100 million class b shares of bombardier.

Oct 15 (Reuters) - :Bombardier Inc. is seeking investors for its aerospace businesses and considering a sale of some operations - Bloomberg, citing sources‍​.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :Canada's Trudeau says he had a very good meeting with President Trump.Trudeau says he and Trump reiterated commitment to give NAFTA a much needed upgrade.Trudeau says says imperative to get a good NAFTA deal for Mexico, Canada and United States.Trudeau says he and Trump agree that goal of NAFTA talks needs to give opportunities to citizens to succeed.Trudeau says circumstances of NAFTA talks are often challenging and "we have to be ready for anything".Trudeau, pressed on whether NAFTA could turn into a set of bilateral deals, says we are ready for anything and will continue to protect Canadian interests.Trudeau says there are NAFTA proposals we disagree with but these are negotiations and we are staying in talks in good faith.Trudeau says discussed Boeing/Bombardier dispute with Trump, underlined opposition to U.S. anti-dumping duties.Trudeau says told Trump the dispute was a block to Canada making any military purchases from Boeing.Trudeau says it wasn't an easy conversation to have with Trump on Boeing/Bombardier.Trudeau says optimism towards NAFTA is based on fact "I know how good NAFTA has been".Trudeau says there are opportunities to significantly improve the trade deal; says talks will be difficult at times.Trudeau says Canadians are aware that Trump makes decisions that surprise people; that is something we are very much aware of.Trudeau says it's very possible to strike a good deal on NAFTA.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says no U.S.-made jets compete with Bombardier - CNBC ‍​.Delta Air Lines CEO Edward Bastian says not cutting back on upgrades - CNBC ‍​.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :Says statement on Commerce Department antidumping duties preliminary decision.Says ‍"We strongly disagree with Commerce Department's preliminary decision"​.

July 9 (Reuters) - Unifor-:Collective agreement with bombardier ratified.Local 1075 in thunder bay have ratified a new three-year collective agreement with Bombardier.New collective agreement includes a seven-day work week for key work stations at plant and new classifications for Bombardier academy trainers.New agreement includes general wage increase of 10 cents per hour year for production workers and 30 cents per hour for skilled trades.New agreement includes pension increases each year and a fold in cost of living allowance.

April 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx.Bombardier says "we are eager to sit down with Metrolinx to find a clear path forward".Bombardier - is on track to deliver light rail vehicles to support Eglinton Crosstown Expansion.