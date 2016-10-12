Tritax Big Box Reit PLC (BBOXT.L)
BBOXT.L on London Stock Exchange
146.90GBp
3:28pm IST
146.90GBp
3:28pm IST
Change (% chg)
0.50 (+0.34%)
0.50 (+0.34%)
Prev Close
146.40
146.40
Open
146.90
146.90
Day's High
146.90
146.90
Day's Low
145.90
145.90
Volume
326,995
326,995
Avg. Vol
2,526,666
2,526,666
52-wk High
151.40
151.40
52-wk Low
127.09
127.09
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Tritax to buy Co-operative Group distribution facility for 56.5 mln stg
Tritax Big Box Reit Plc
BRIEF-Tritax Big Box REIT buys Royal Mail facility for 49 mln stg
* Acquisition of royal mail distribution facility at danes way