Banco do Brasil : Said on Thursday it ended negotiations to establish strategic partnership with Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Company ("Correios") . The agreement for distribution of Banco do Brasil's products and services at the Correios network (Banco Postal) is valid until Dec. 12 . Will analyse its participation in an upcoming partner selection process to be held by Correios based on conditions set out in the Public Selection Notice .BB Segurigade also said it ended talks with Correios without formalising a partnership.