BBVA to pay cash interim dividend of 0.09 euros/shr

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD HAD AGREED TO PAY A CASH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.09 EURO GROSS (0.07 EURO NET) PER SHARE ON ACCOUNT OF THE 2017 DIVIDEND, TO BE PAID ON OCT. 10 .

BBVA formalizes merger with Catalunya Banc

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. :Signs merger agreement, formalizing absorption of Catalunya Banc.

Spain's BBVA says is fully committed to Turkish business

Spain's BBVA : Says is fully committed to its business in Turkey, where it owns lender Garanti , despite uncertainty after attempted military coup . Says it will implement new cost initiatives in months to come .Says hard to see growth for the bank in Spain unless the market changes significantly.

BBVA files for mixed shelf offering with the U.S. SEC - SEC filing

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. : Files for mixed shelf offering with the U.S. SEC - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2aygb4O) Further company coverage: [BBVA.MC] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

BBVA Compass Bancshares announces Federal Reserve response to 2016 CCAR capital plan

BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc : Announces Federal Reserve response to 2016 CCAR capital plan Federal Reserve does not object to capital plan .Capital plan includes common dividends of $120 million , subject to approval by BBVA Compass' board of directors.

BBVA to pay interim dividend of 0.0648 euro net/shr on July 11

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA :Said on Wednesday it would pay an interim dividend for fiscal year 2016 of 0.0648 euro ($0.0735) net per share on July 11.

Spain's Merlin signs deal with Metrovacesa to form property group

Spanish real estate firm Merlin : Says has signed deal with real estate company Metrovacesa and its largest shareholders to form property group . Says shareholders Santander , BBVA and Banco Popular will take a 31 percent stake in Merlin as result of Metrovacesa deal (Reporting by Madrid newsroom).

Banco Popular adds 10 banks as underwriters for rights issue

Spain's Banco Popular : Says has added 10 banks as underwriters for its 2.5 billion euros ($2.78 billion) rights issue .Popular picks up BBVA , Banco Santander , Barclays , Citigroup , Deutsche Bank , Morgan Stanley , HSBC , Credit Suisse , Sociéte Générale and Nomura <8604.T>..

BBVA signs strategic collaboration with Red Hat

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. :Signs strategic collaboration with Red Hat to accelerate the group's global transformation and technology-driven innovation processes.

Santander chairman says banking industry needs more "clarity" on regulation

Chairman of Spain's Banco Santander , Ana Botin: Says at Institute of International Finance (IIF) meeting in Madrid that banking system needs more "clarity" on regulation . Says Britain would be better off if it remains in the European Union but Santander would remain there whatever the outcome of the "Brexit" vote . At same event, Chairman of BBVA , Francisco Gonzalez, says there is no more room for expansionary monetary policy in the eurozone .Gonzalez says only way to boost economy in Europe is through expansion of fiscal policy and Germany should take the lead.