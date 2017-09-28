Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA.MC)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
BBVA to pay cash interim dividend of 0.09 euros/shr
Sept 28 (Reuters) - BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
BBVA formalizes merger with Catalunya Banc
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Spain's BBVA says is fully committed to Turkish business
Spain's BBVA
BBVA files for mixed shelf offering with the U.S. SEC - SEC filing
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
BBVA Compass Bancshares announces Federal Reserve response to 2016 CCAR capital plan
BBVA Compass Bancshares Inc
BBVA to pay interim dividend of 0.0648 euro net/shr on July 11
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
Spain's Merlin signs deal with Metrovacesa to form property group
Spanish real estate firm Merlin
Banco Popular adds 10 banks as underwriters for rights issue
Spain's Banco Popular
BBVA signs strategic collaboration with Red Hat
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.
Santander chairman says banking industry needs more "clarity" on regulation
Chairman of Spain's Banco Santander
BRIEF-BBVA to pay cash interim dividend of 0.09 euros/shr
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THE BOARD HAD AGREED TO PAY A CASH INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.09 EURO GROSS (0.07 EURO NET) PER SHARE ON ACCOUNT OF THE 2017 DIVIDEND, TO BE PAID ON OCT. 10