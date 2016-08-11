Bechtle AG (BC8G.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Bechtle AG confirms full-year outlook after higher Q2 sales, profit
Bechtle AG
Bechtle pretax profit up almost 20 pct in Q1
Bechtle Ag
Bechtle AG to propose FY 2015 dividend, confirms FY 2016 outlook
Bechtle AG:Dividend increase to 1.40 euros per share for FY 2015.Still expects good performance, with significant revenue and earnings growth in 2016. Full Article
Bechtle comments on FY 2015 outlook
Bechtle AG:Anticipates that in FY 2015 as a whole, its revenue and earnings will significantly outperform prior year.FY 2014 reported revenue 2,580 million euros.FY 2015 revenue estimate 2,819 million euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
BRIEF-Bechtle signs third framework agreement with German armed forces
* Says German army's information technology procurement agency has awarded Bechtle framework agreement for it components and services.