Cott Corp (BCB.TO)
18.73CAD
20 Oct 2017
$18.73
212,377
$20.21
$13.42
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cott announces intention to offer $650 mln of senior notes
Cott Corp
Cott Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
Cott Corp
Cott Finance Corp prices EUR 450 mln senior notes
Cott Corp: Cott prices offer of EUR 450 million of senior notes .Notes will mature on July 1, 2024 and interest on notes will accrue and be payable semi-annually. Full Article
Cott announces intention to offer EUR450 mln senior notes
Cott Corp
Cott agrees to buy Eden Springs in Europe for EUR 470 mln
Cott Corp
Cott Corporation Declares Dividend
Cott Corporation:Declared a dividend of $0.06 per share on common shares.payable in cash on March 24, 2016 to shareowners of record at the close of business on March 9, 2016. Full Article
Cott Corp announces closing of Aquaterra acquisition
Cott Corp:Says closed its previously announced acquisition of Aquaterra.Acquisition price about C$62 mln.Acquisition was funded using cash on hand as well as borrowings under Cott's asset based lending facility. Full Article
Cott Corp announces acquisition of Home and Office Bottled Water Delivery Business in California
Cott Corp:Announced that its DS Services Business Unit has closed on the acquisition of the home and office bottled water delivery business of Big Rock Springs. Full Article
BRIEF-Cott appoints Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors
* Cott announces appointment of Kenneth C. "Casey" Keller Jr. to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: