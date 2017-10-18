Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to Sell Historia and Séries+

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to sell Historia and Séries+.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍total value of transaction is approximately $200 million​.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍corus Entertainment will continue to own and operate Historia and Séries+ until transaction closes​.

Bell Media says partnering with Iconic Entertainment for a live theatrical production

BCE Inc :Bell Media says entering into live theatrical production in a partnership with Michael Cohl's Iconic Entertainment Studios.

Canadian Olympic Committee and Bell renew their partnership through to 2024

BCE Inc :Canadian Olympic committee - COC and Bell announced their renewed partnership through to 2024.

BCE Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.94

Bce Inc : BCE reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.94 . Q2 revenue C$5.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$5.38 billion . Q2 earnings per share C$0.89 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Confirmed its financial guidance targets for 2016, as provided on February 4, 2016.

Bell and MTS to expand broadband service in Northern Manitoba

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : Bell MTS will expand wireless and wireline broadband service in several communities in Northern Manitoba .Bell and MTS to expand broadband service in Northern Manitoba.

Manitoba Telecom Services receives court approval for BCE transaction

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc :Mts receives court approval for BCE transaction.

MTS shareholders approve acquisition by BCE

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : MTS shareholders overwhelmingly approve acquisition by BCE .Arrangement resolution was approved by 99.66% of 43,098,172 votes cast by co's shareholders.

Stingray Digital to buy Juicebox, MuchLoud, MuchRetro, and MuchVibe from Bell Media

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Financial terms will not be disclosed. . Stingray digital group inc says upon completion of transaction, channels will be rebranded by stingray .Stingray digital group to acquire juicebox, muchloud, muchretro, and muchvibe from bell media.

Bell Media signs long-term content licensing agreement with Viacom International Media Networks

Bell Media: Signs long-term content licensing agreement with Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) for Comedy Central content in Canada . Deal with Viacom delivers exclusive rights to Comedy Central content across platforms including broadcast, digital, EST, and SVOD .Co has retained rights to Comedy Central's branded app, Comedy Central play.

Cisco and IBM to collaborate to provide instant internet of things insight at edge of network

Cisco : Announced collaboration with IBM to provide instant internet of things insight at the edge of the network .Cisco and IBM are working with bell Canada to deliver IBM Watson IOT and Cisco edge over 4G Lte network.