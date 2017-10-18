Edition:
BCE Inc (BCE.TO)

BCE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

59.24CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$59.24
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,162,842
52-wk High
$63.00
52-wk Low
$56.80

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to Sell Historia and Séries+
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Corus Entertainment Inc :Corus Entertainment reaches agreement with Bell Media to sell Historia and Séries+.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍total value of transaction is approximately $200 million​.Corus Entertainment Inc - ‍corus Entertainment will continue to own and operate Historia and Séries+ until transaction closes​.  Full Article

Bell Media says partnering with Iconic Entertainment for a live theatrical production
Tuesday, 6 Sep 2016 

BCE Inc :Bell Media says entering into live theatrical production in a partnership with Michael Cohl's Iconic Entertainment Studios.  Full Article

Canadian Olympic Committee and Bell renew their partnership through to 2024
Tuesday, 16 Aug 2016 

BCE Inc :Canadian Olympic committee - COC and Bell announced their renewed partnership through to 2024.  Full Article

BCE Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.94
Thursday, 4 Aug 2016 

Bce Inc : BCE reports second quarter 2016 results . Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.94 . Q2 revenue C$5.34 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$5.38 billion . Q2 earnings per share C$0.89 . Q2 earnings per share view C$0.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Confirmed its financial guidance targets for 2016, as provided on February 4, 2016.  Full Article

Bell and MTS to expand broadband service in Northern Manitoba
Thursday, 7 Jul 2016 

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : Bell MTS will expand wireless and wireline broadband service in several communities in Northern Manitoba .Bell and MTS to expand broadband service in Northern Manitoba.  Full Article

Manitoba Telecom Services receives court approval for BCE transaction
Wednesday, 29 Jun 2016 

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc :Mts receives court approval for BCE transaction.  Full Article

MTS shareholders approve acquisition by BCE
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Manitoba Telecom Services Inc : MTS shareholders overwhelmingly approve acquisition by BCE .Arrangement resolution was approved by 99.66% of 43,098,172 votes cast by co's shareholders.  Full Article

Stingray Digital to buy Juicebox, MuchLoud, MuchRetro, and MuchVibe from Bell Media
Tuesday, 21 Jun 2016 

Stingray Digital Group Inc : Financial terms will not be disclosed. . Stingray digital group inc says upon completion of transaction, channels will be rebranded by stingray .Stingray digital group to acquire juicebox, muchloud, muchretro, and muchvibe from bell media.  Full Article

Bell Media signs long-term content licensing agreement with Viacom International Media Networks
Friday, 3 Jun 2016 

Bell Media: Signs long-term content licensing agreement with Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) for Comedy Central content in Canada . Deal with Viacom delivers exclusive rights to Comedy Central content across platforms including broadcast, digital, EST, and SVOD .Co has retained rights to Comedy Central's branded app, Comedy Central play.  Full Article

Cisco and IBM to collaborate to provide instant internet of things insight at edge of network
Thursday, 2 Jun 2016 

Cisco : Announced collaboration with IBM to provide instant internet of things insight at the edge of the network .Cisco and IBM are working with bell Canada to deliver IBM Watson IOT and Cisco edge over 4G Lte network.  Full Article

BRIEF-Bell Canada to redeem outstanding $300 million of 4.88% debentures, series M-36, due April 26, 2018

* Bell Canada says to redeem effective on Oct 9, prior to maturity, outstanding $300 million of 4.88% debentures, Series M-36, due April 26, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

