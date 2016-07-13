Barratt Developments Ceo Thomas Tells Reuters Post : Referendum market conditions that more likely on balance that market will slow down than speed up .Barratt developments ceo says will look at future land commitments, our build programmes and the extent we should slow down build programmes.

Barratt Developments Plc : Strong market conditions - confident on outlook . Sales rate of 0.75 (2015: 0.74) net private reservations per active outlet per week . Total forward sales (including joint ventures ('jvs')) up by 9.7% as at 8 may 2016, to £2,844.0m (10 may 2015: £2,592.3m) . Excellent land opportunities available and we expect to approve between 21,000-23,000 plots in current financial year . Remain on track to deliver expected improvement in performance for full year . Current expectation remains to deliver attractive future cash returns of £678m over two years to november 2017 .Continue to target minimum gross margin of 20% and minimum roce of 25% by fy17.